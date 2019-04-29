Aaron Lazar to Appear in Concert in Cincinnati

Ludlow Garage presents Aaron Lazar in his cabaret show Broadway to Hollywood for one performance only on Monday, May 6, 2019 8:00pm. Described by the Associated Press as a "vocal powerhouse," Lazar's show follows his career from stage to screen, with songs from his many Broadway credits (which include The Last Ship and A Little Night Music among others), a medley of film and musical theater classics, and more.

On his night off from starring in the "Dear Evan Hansen" national tour, Aaron will be performing with the Dear Evan Hansen Band in a concert you do not want to miss!

Single tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show, and are now available online at www.LudlowGarageCincinnati.com, at the Box Office (513) 861-ROCK (7625)

A critically acclaimed actor and singer on stage and screen, Mr. Lazar is Broadway's "Hunky Heartthrob" (The Cabaret, Indianapolis).

Aaron has starred in 11 Broadway shows and is currently touring the country as Larry Murphy in the Tony Award smash hit musical "Dear Evan Hansen". From his debut in The Phantom of the Opera to his breakout at Lincoln Center in The Light in the Piazza (also broadcast live on PBS). Other Broadway credits include: Oklahoma! (with the late Patti Duke), Les Mise?rables (Drama Desk Award nomination), Impressionism (opposite Jeremy Irons and Joan Allen), A Tale of Two Cities (world premiere), Mamma Mia, A Little Night Music (opposite Catherine Zeta Jones and Angela Lansbury), and most recently Sting's musical The Last Ship.

On film, Mr. Lazar has worked for acclaimed directors Clint Eastwood in J.Edgar, Mary Harron in The Notorious Bettie Page, Shawn Levy in This is Where I Leave You (opposite Tina Fey), and Martin Scorsese in The Wolf of Wallstreet.

And on TV, Aaron is currently recurring on Season 3 of FX's The Strain and Season 2 of ABC's Quantico. Other TV credits include over a dozen guest star appearances for all the major TV networks, including: NBC's The Blacklist, CBS' Blue Bloods and The Good Wife, FOX's The Following, Disney's Girl Meets World, and rugged reporter O'Brady Shaw on IFC's hilarious The Onion News Network.

As a singer, Mr. Lazar has been a guest artist with many of the world's most prestigious symphonies including: The New York Philharmonic at Avery Fisher Hall (opposite Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, and Stephen Colbert), The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, The Boston Pops at Tanglewood, The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at Masada, The English National Opera Orchestra on the West End in London, and The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra (opposite Brian Stokes Mitchell and Reba McEntire).





