Ya Han Chang, Ellis Gage, and More To Star In NEXT TO NORMAL Taiwan Premiere

In May of 2023, the National Taichung Theater announced that they will be producing the original Taiwan production of the 2009 Broadway musical "Next To Normal" (to be performed in English) this summer in association with Activa Productions, Wuming Chen, and Hsiaoli Wu.

Taiwan native Ya Han Chang (Sayonara, The Subtle Body, Eastbound) and Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach, Dani Girl, Far From Canterbury), both known for their work on stage in the USA, will play Diana and Gabe, respectively. The rest of the principal cast will include local radio & television personality Francis Chia as Doctor Madden and Doctor Fine as well as Taiwan actors Chi (Taiwan's I Love You, You're Perfect... Now Change, Shemenayha!) returning to the role of Natalie, having originated the part in the China premiere in Beijing (in Mandarin), ERay Chiang (Taiwan's April Rain, The Fantasticks, I Love You, You're Perfect...) as Dan, and Sassoon Yang (Taiwan's The Fantasticks) as Henry.

Originally directed by Michael Greif, "Next To Normal" will be directed for Taiwan by Carolyn Sun, assistant directed/choreographed by Hsing-Chun Hsu and Leo Chih-Hsiang Yen (who will also provide Mandarin subtitles), and music directed by Yu-Mei Chang, featuring scenic design by Hsuan-Hsun Cheng, costume design by Wen-Liang Chen, lighting design by I-Hua Kao, and sound design by Chien-Yang Tseng. Ching-Yu Hsieh will stage manage and ITing Lin will assistant stage manage, with Ching Hui Chen handling marketing and Black.H on graphic design.

The official press opening will be July 22nd and the production is currently slated to run through July 30th. Tickets can be purchased on the National Taichung Theater's website linked below.