Performer Wang Hua Embodies Charlie Chaplin, Bringing Joy Through Performance to Local Residents

Hua has been perfecting his craft for 38 years.

Aug. 13, 2020  
http://www.china.org.cn/ has reported that performer Wang Hua is bringing joy to local residents by embodying one of the most famous performers of all time... Charlie Chaplin.

Read the full story HERE.

Hua is blending the comedic clown style of China's Peking Opera with Western mime, and has been perfecting his art for 38 years.

"Many years ago, I was a magician. At one time, I happened to see Chaplin on an outdoor screen and I became fascinated by him," Wang told China News Service.

He continued to say,

"Chaplin's iconic duck walk is the most difficult to imitate, requiring total coordination. You have to both exaggerate and be funny. After six months of practice, I thought I had mastered it, but after two years, I still felt inadequate... I didn't really master it until after ten years of practice."

"I don't want to just imitate Chaplin," Wang shared. "I want to use my accumulated experience to add new innovations to my imitation."

Check out the full story HERE.


