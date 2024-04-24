CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Will Make Shanghai Debut in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago: The Musical will make its Shanghai debut this June! Performances will run from June 20 - June 23 at 2pm and 7.30pm at AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, near Gongping Lu.

About Chicago

The legendary director and choreographer Bob Fosse had the vision for Chicago in 1975 when he obtained the rights from the original book writer Maurine Watkins. He joined forces with the musical team of John Kander and Fred Ebb who had previously written Cabaret, to create the first version of the musical Chicago

. It ran for 600 performances until 1979, until it was revived on Broadway in 1996, then a year later in London's West End. The world-famous tale of love, murder and corruption holds the record for the second longest-running show ever to run on Broadway.

Chicago will be performed at Shanghai's AIA Grand Theatre between June 20 and 23. Performance is in English with Chinese subtitles. Please note: children under 13 years old are not allowed to enter this show.