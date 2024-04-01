Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Concludes Singapore and Europe Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra recently concluded its three-week international tour to Singapore and Europe, as part of the orchestra’s 50th anniversary season. Led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, the tour concerts featured renowned French pianist Alexandre Kantorow and Hong Kong composer Daniel Lo, whose Asterismal Dance was given its Singaporean and European premieres. Performances took place in nine cities across seven countries, enthralling audiences at prestigious venues including Singapore’s Esplanade, Dresden’s Kulturpalast, Zurich’s Tonhalle, Toulouse’s Halle aux Grains, Aix-En-Provence’s Grand Théâtre de Provence, Rotterdam’s De Doelen, Basels’ Stadtcasino, Rome’s Sala Santa Cecilia and Brussels’s Bozar from 20 February to 8 March 2024.

The tour programmes featured the First Symphonies by Brahms and Mahler, as well as Shostakovich’s Symphony no. 9. Pianist Alexandre Kantorow, winner of the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition and 2024 Gilmore Artist Award, performed Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto. Each concert opened with Daniel Lo’s new work, Asterismal Dance, commissioned to celebrate the HK Phil’s 50th anniversary.

The grand finale of the tour in Bozar, Brussels opened the prestigious Klarafestival, Belgium’s biggest classical music festival. The concert was broadcast live by the Belgium public radio VRT, one of the founding members of European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Jaap van Zweden, Alexandre Kantorow and Daniel Lo gave pre-concert talks in Rotterdam, Aix-En-Provence, and Brussels, respectively.