2024 Modern Drama Valley Festival is Headed to Shanghai This Month

A new theatre festival is headed to Shanghai this month. The 2024 Modern Drama Valley will bring drama performances to the Jing'an district from April 26 to May 13.

24 domestic and international productions will hit the stage in nine theaters, for a total of 104 performances.

There will also be satellite venues in each subdistrict and town, which will allow for 300 diverse experiences. Jing'an District Culture Center will also host immersive experiences, including theatrical performances, competitions, workshops, and experience camps.

The "Drama Exploration Map" and "Drama Book Drifting" are new projects that will be introduced with the aim of blending cultural, commercial and tourism elements.

Learn more here.