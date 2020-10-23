New HARMAN Live Workshops Scheduled Through November

Other topics include 'The History of Nightclubs and Architainment with Marsha Stern' and more.

Further offering impactful online training materials while also providing industry professionals a platform to share their expertise, HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the addition of ten free Live Workshops available for registration.

From musicians and performers to designers and programmers, upcoming workshops feature audio and lighting experts who have extensive industry knowledge and experience. Collectively, the presenters have worked with various artists including Bob Dylan, Carrie Underwood, Green Day, Janet Jackson, John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie, Lou Reed, Marilyn Manson, Michael Jackson, Natalie Cole, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Styx, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, U2, Van Halen and many more.

The workshops open for registration include:

October 27 - The Art of Perfect Playback in Lighting Design with Michael Keller

October 28 - A Brief User's Manual For A Lighting Career with Benny Kirkham

October 29 -The ABC's of Awesome Lighting Technology with Brad Schiller

November 4 - Theater to Events: Making Lighting Design Education Work Across Disciplines w/ Wes Richter

November 5 - Subwoofer Alignment with Full-Range Systems in the Time Domain with Charlie Hughes

November 10 - Artist Development, Music Production and Songsmithing with BLAZAR (Jerad Finck)

November 11 - The History of Nightclubs and Architainment with Marsha Stern

November 12 - Setting Up and Monitoring Power Distribution for Lighting and Audio with Richard Cadena

November 18 - Martin P3 System Controller Software 5.2.0 In Depth Training with Wouter Verlinden

November 19 - Doing a Throw and Go Soundcheck with Mike Sutherland



Over 100 Live Workshops have been conducted since the program's introduction and are now available at HARMAN Professional's new online training platform. Workshops include 'Lighting for Houses of Worship: Touring, Multi-Location and Large Campus,' 'Deconstructing Brandi Carlile's FOH Mix' and 'System Engineer Skills for the Mix Engineer.' Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

