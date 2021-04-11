LES MISERABLES is Set to Tour Vietnam This April-June

Les Miserables is set to tour in Vietnam! According to Vietnam Net, the French musical is set to be performed for audiences across the country after it debuted in Hanoi at the end of 2020 and early 2021.

First up, the show will be staged at the Hanoi Opera House from April 16 to April 18, before moving on to the Central Highland province of Dak Lak as part of the National Dance and Music Festival in May.

Wrapping up the tour, the musical will be performed for three days in Ho Chi Minh City in early June.

Les Miserables is set to feature local artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre (VNOB), and foreign artists from Hanoi Voices Choir. It will be directed by Nguyen Trieu Duong and choreographed by Linh An.

Since late last year, the VNOB has been working with various organizations, including the French and British embassies, the British Council, and the French Cultural Centre, to organize the show.

Read more on Vietnam Net.