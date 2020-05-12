LEGEND OF THE WHITE SNAKE Musical to Debut on Video Platform Youku May 19

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

An original musical based on the Chinese folktale "Legend of the White Snake" will debut on the video platform Youku, China.org.cn reports.

The stream of the four-act musical will debut on May 19. The production has been moved online due to the health crisis.

The original musical is by the China National Opera and Dance Drama Theater. It will star young actors and actresses from the theater's opera troupe.

"Due to epidemic prevention and control, high-quality stage artworks have been moved online so that audiences can enjoy the performance from the comfort of their homes," said Tao Cheng, president of the theater.

Read more on China.org.cn.





