Kerry Ellis Set to Star in CATS in Taiwan

Kerry Ellis is set to lead Cats in Taiwan later this year, WhatsOnStage reports. The musical will play Taipei as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

The tour will run at Taipei Arena from 16 to 19 June, and will have subsequent runs at the Kaohsiung National Theatre Opera House and Tauchung Chung-shan Hall.

Ellis previously played the role of Grizabella at the London Palladium in 2015.

Check out a video of her singing Memory below!

Kerry Ellis has fast become recognized as the leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. She has also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to Universal Decca with her debut album Anthems.