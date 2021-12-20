Hong Kong Dance Presents THE LAST DANCE in February
Performances run 18 - 20 February 2022.
Dancing with a strange young man on the dance floor, a faded beauty is suddenly reminded of the sensitivity and vulnerability of her own self twenty years ago. Tonight is an ending to a past; while glamour and melancholy dance together, she takes her final glimpses and murmurs.
Adapted from preeminent Taiwanese writer Pai Hsien-yung's short story The Last Night of Madam Chin, renowned choreographer Mui Cheuk Yin will premiere her much-anticipated new work The Last Dance. One's life lessons are witnessed in one's fate-is this salvation, or is this destiny?
Concept & Choreographer: Mui Cheuk Yin
Main Cast : Hua Chi-yu (Principal Dancer)
Choreographer Assistant : Huang Lei ( Principal Dancer)
Music Director & Composer : Kung Chi Shing
Costume Designer : Edmond Wong
Lighting Designer : Lee Chi Wai
Set Designer : Jan Wong
Sound Designer : Anthony Yeung
Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/performances/TheLastDance2022?link_id=eHxJuEAJoWfuUn&lang=en.