Hong Kong Dance presents The Last Dance in February 2022. Performances run 18 - 20 February 2022.

Dancing with a strange young man on the dance floor, a faded beauty is suddenly reminded of the sensitivity and vulnerability of her own self twenty years ago. Tonight is an ending to a past; while glamour and melancholy dance together, she takes her final glimpses and murmurs.

Adapted from preeminent Taiwanese writer Pai Hsien-yung's short story The Last Night of Madam Chin, renowned choreographer Mui Cheuk Yin will premiere her much-anticipated new work The Last Dance. One's life lessons are witnessed in one's fate-is this salvation, or is this destiny?

Concept & Choreographer: Mui Cheuk Yin

Main Cast : Hua Chi-yu (Principal Dancer)

Choreographer Assistant : Huang Lei ( Principal Dancer)

Music Director & Composer : Kung Chi Shing

Costume Designer : Edmond Wong

Lighting Designer : Lee Chi Wai

Set Designer : Jan Wong

Sound Designer : Anthony Yeung

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/performances/TheLastDance2022?link_id=eHxJuEAJoWfuUn&lang=en.