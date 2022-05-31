Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Art Education Theatre ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages.

China News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 31, 2022  

Hong Kong Dance Company Announces Art Education Theatre ALL ABOUT THE THREE KINGDOMS

Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements. We'd like to offer you a chance to share in the joy of artistic creation in our vivid and interactive new dance performance. Pick your seat in the theatre and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages. Through the show, which brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, audiences can gain deeper insights into arts appreciation. In three excerpts from this great classic, we'll share the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes as they face troubled times.

Tickets NOW available at URBTIX and art-mate.

Special packages for both workshops and performances are available on art-mate.

Gaining mastery of dance through years of practice, dancers convey the beauty of tradition in their rich and expressive movements. We'd like to offer you a chance to share in the joy of artistic creation in our vivid and interactive new dance performance. Pick your seat in the theatre and immerse yourself in the magic of dance!

Art Education Theatre All About The Three Kingdoms is a family-friendly performance for audiences of all ages. Through the show, which brings alive tales from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, audiences can gain deeper insights into arts appreciation. In three excerpts from this great classic, we'll share the heartaches and tribulations of its heroes as they face troubled times.



Related Articles View More China Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Claire Trevor School Of The Arts Puts Research Center Stage
  • BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Comes to Segerstrom Center For The Arts in February
  • PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Segerstrom Center for the Arts
  • Juneteenth Festival Announced at Segerstrom Center For The Arts