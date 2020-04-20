HARMAN Pro University Announces New Learning Sessions And Live Workshops

HARMAN Professional Solutions, the global leader in audio, video, lighting and control systems, today announced the continuation of the free Learning Sessions eLearning program in conjunction with HARMAN Professional University. Available Learning Sessions include lighting or audio experts who have worked with Maroon 5, Bad Wolves, Halsey, Taking Back Sunday, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Queens Of The Stone Age, My Chemical Romance, The 1975 and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Learning Sessions and Live Workshop Series provide a range of free on-demand and instructor-led webinars hosted by leading knowledge experts from around the world. The Industry Expert workshops feature tips and tricks from Front of House engineers, Lighting Designers, Technicians and other industry experts, while the HARMAN Expert workshops feature in-depth product and solution webinars by HARMAN product specialists.

"We have planned a very robust online curriculum over the next couple months to serve a variety of learning needs and we're excited to announce the webinars open for registration through to the end of April," said Steve Mathis, Senior Manager, HARMAN Professional University. "Our internal product and industry experts are very busy developing new content for May and beyond. Industry professionals should also explore our course catalog for new online training certifications at HARMAN Professional University."

The HARMAN Professional University training portal has been updated with nearly 30 courses for April, including five recorded webinars from the Live Workshop Series. Below is a list of upcoming live sessions, which are currently available for registration.

April 22-Martin Lighting 101 with Marion Hall

April 23-Performance Manager Applications for Corporate Audio with Nowell Helms

April 23-From Stage Plot to Doors in 5 Hours or Less with Dustin Dunsmore

April 24-How to Program a Show for a Festival Rig with Lauren Sego

April 24-Club Level Touring with Eric Price

April 27-Architectural Lighting Products with Robert Svensson and Henrik Kristensen

April 27-MQTT - "What It Is and Why It Matters" with Ian Craigie

April 28-FOH/Monitor Mixing Fundamentals with Robert Brown

April 30-Line Array Calculator III Advanced - Subwoofer Arrays, EDS, Ground Stacks with Chris Gavin (Two Sessions)

April 30-Mixing Tips from Clubs to Stadiums with Vincent Casamatta and Jay Rigby

April 30-Color Theory for Concert Lighting Design with Craig Rutherford

Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

In addition to the live workshops, HARMAN Professional University offers one of the most comprehensive databases of courses and certifications and frequently adds training materials to the portal. Visit https://pro.harman.com/training for more information on HARMAN Professional University and to access its wide collection of learning content.





