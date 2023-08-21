Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, and More in 2023-24 Season

Following a joyful inaugural season that saw enthusiastic reviews, sold-out performances, and thousands of local students at special school matinees, YPT will return with an exhilarating 2023-24 season to delight all ages!

YPT's 3-play sophomore season launches with the fabulously fun Junie B. Jones, the Musical (Oct 7-Nov 5). The New Year sees the Chicago Premiere of Wendy Kesselman's vital new one-act, TYA version of The Diary of Anne Frank (Feb 17-March 24). The season concludes with the dazzling hip-hop/soul adaptation of Matt de la Peña's Newberry Award-winning Last Stop on Market Street (May 11- June 2).

All performances take place at the historic Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 N. Lincoln Ave). Tickets for all shows on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 773 404 7336.

NEW THIS SEASON - TEENS & TWEENS

YPT inaugurates its Theatre for Teens and Tweens Series with the Chicago premiere of Wendy Kesselman's new one-act TYA version of The Diary of Anne Frank. Updating the original 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winning text, Kesselman draws on more recently available diary entries to forge a more complicated and fascinating Anne, as well as center the Jewishness of those in hiding. YPT's mission is to spark in children a lasting interest in theatre and this riveting and uncompromising new 75-minute Anne Frank will galvanize a less-served young-adult demographic.

Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank

YPT's production will be accompanied by an exhibit from the Anne Frank Center designed to help visitors understand Anne's story in the context of the Holocaust. The exhibit then jumps forward to consider how young people face discrimination and exclusion today.

With antisemitic incidents in the United States at an all-time high, we are proud to bring this critical new family-focused production to our community.

FOR YOUNGER AUDIENCES

Bookending the affecting new Anne Frank are two extraordinarily engaging musical theatre productions for the younger set.

JUNIE B. JONES

Adapted from Barbara Parks' perennially popular early-reader book series, Junie B. Jones follows the uproarious escapades of a plucky first-grader who discovers that what makes you happy and what makes you blue is part of the same indelible story that is your life.

Featuring a lively score and hilarious book, this TYA classic makes a joyous start to the new YPT season!

Best enjoyed by everybody 3+.

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Visiting his grandmother's unfamiliar neighborhood, 6-year-old CJ discovers friendship, empathy, and joy in unexpected places.

Adapted from Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson's Newberry Award-winning picture book, Last Stop on Market Street's glorious score is by Paris Ray Dozier and his father, Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like Marvin Gaye's How Sweet It Is and The Supremes' Stop! In the Name of Love.

Originally developed by the Chicago Children's Theatre and the Children's Theatre Company, YPT is thrilled to bring the second-ever production of Market Street to Chicago!

Best enjoyed by everybody 4+.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR WHITE

"Our first season was such a joy," notes artistic director Randy White. "For our sophomore year, we are focused on expanding programming to all ages. We're so pleased to introduce Wendy Kesselman's shattering new TYA Anne Frank to local tween and teens and their families. At the same time, Junie B. Jones is a TYA classic and a fabulously fun way to kick off the new season. And then getting to bring Matt de La Peña's celebrated Last Stop on Market Street back to Chicago is an honor."

White concluded by stating, "we are grateful for the support of so many families and educators during our first season and we look forward to new opportunities for children of all ages to participate in a wide range of transformative theatrical experiences!"