Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, and More in 2023-24 Season

All performances take place at the historic Greenhouse Theater Center.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Photo 2 Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
New Jason Robert Brown/Taylor Mac Musical MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL to Premi Photo 3 New Jason Robert Brown Musical to Premiere at Goodman Theatre
Goodman Theatre, Paramount Theatre & More Nominated for 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Photo 4 2022-2023 Equity Jeff Awards Nominations Revealed

Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, and More in 2023-24 Season

Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, and More in 2023-24 Season

Following a joyful inaugural season that saw enthusiastic reviews, sold-out performances, and thousands of local students at special school matinees, YPT will return with an exhilarating 2023-24 season to delight all ages!

YPT's 3-play sophomore season launches with the fabulously fun Junie B. Jones, the Musical (Oct 7-Nov 5). The New Year sees the Chicago Premiere of Wendy Kesselman's vital new one-act, TYA version of The Diary of Anne Frank (Feb 17-March 24). The season concludes with the dazzling hip-hop/soul adaptation of Matt de la Peña's Newberry Award-winning Last Stop on Market Street (May 11- June 2).

All performances take place at the historic Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 N. Lincoln Ave). Tickets for all shows on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 773 404 7336.

NEW THIS SEASON - TEENS & TWEENS

YPT inaugurates its Theatre for Teens and Tweens Series with the Chicago premiere of Wendy Kesselman's new one-act TYA version of The Diary of Anne Frank. Updating the original 1955 Pulitzer Prize-winning text, Kesselman draws on more recently available diary entries to forge a more complicated and fascinating Anne, as well as center the Jewishness of those in hiding. YPT's mission is to spark in children a lasting interest in theatre and this riveting and uncompromising new 75-minute Anne Frank will galvanize a less-served young-adult demographic.

Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank

YPT's production will be accompanied by an exhibit from the Anne Frank Center designed to help visitors understand Anne's story in the context of the Holocaust. The exhibit then jumps forward to consider how young people face discrimination and exclusion today.

With antisemitic incidents in the United States at an all-time high, we are proud to bring this critical new family-focused production to our community.

FOR YOUNGER AUDIENCES

Bookending the affecting new Anne Frank are two extraordinarily engaging musical theatre productions for the younger set.

JUNIE B. JONES

Adapted from Barbara Parks' perennially popular early-reader book series, Junie B. Jones follows the uproarious escapades of a plucky first-grader who discovers that what makes you happy and what makes you blue is part of the same indelible story that is your life.

Featuring a lively score and hilarious book, this TYA classic makes a joyous start to the new YPT season!

Best enjoyed by everybody 3+.

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET

Visiting his grandmother's unfamiliar neighborhood, 6-year-old CJ discovers friendship, empathy, and joy in unexpected places.

Adapted from Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson's Newberry Award-winning picture book, Last Stop on Market Street's glorious score is by Paris Ray Dozier and his father, Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like Marvin Gaye's How Sweet It Is and The Supremes' Stop! In the Name of Love.

Originally developed by the Chicago Children's Theatre and the Children's Theatre Company, YPT is thrilled to bring the second-ever production of Market Street to Chicago!

Best enjoyed by everybody 4+.

ARTISTIC DIRECTOR WHITE

"Our first season was such a joy," notes artistic director Randy White. "For our sophomore year, we are focused on expanding programming to all ages. We're so pleased to introduce Wendy Kesselman's shattering new TYA Anne Frank to local tween and teens and their families. At the same time, Junie B. Jones is a TYA classic and a fabulously fun way to kick off the new season. And then getting to bring Matt de La Peña's celebrated Last Stop on Market Street back to Chicago is an honor."

White concluded by stating, "we are grateful for the support of so many families and educators during our first season and we look forward to new opportunities for children of all ages to participate in a wide range of transformative theatrical experiences!"




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Young Peoples Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, an Photo
Young People's Theatre of Chicago to Present JUNIE B. JONES, LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET, and More in 2023-24 Season

YPT's 3-play sophomore season launches with the fabulously fun Junie B. Jones, the Musical (Oct 7-Nov 5). The New Year sees the Chicago Premiere of Wendy Kesselman's vital new one-act, TYA version of The Diary of Anne Frank (Feb 17-March 24). The season concludes with the dazzling hip-hop/soul adaptation of Matt de la Peña's Newberry Award-winning Last Stop on Market Street (May 11- June 2).

2
LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS to Be Held in September Photo
LAKEVIEW EAST FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS to Be Held in September

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce will host and produce the 18th Annual Lakeview East Festival of the Arts. The official hours for the Lakeview East Festival of the Arts are Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

3
Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at MadKap Productions' A CHORUS LINE at Skokie Theatre

MadKap Productions will present A CHORUS LINE for 16 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie.  Sept 8 – Oct 8, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Sept 20 at 1:30 pm. Check out photos here!

4
A Theater In The Dark to Present Live Immersive Staged Reading of THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIB Photo
A Theater In The Dark to Present Live Immersive Staged Reading of THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER in October

A Theater in the Dark’s original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER, which premiered online in March 2023, will be presented in a live, immersive staged reading with members of the original cast, for two nights only in the Coach House of historic Glessner House.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video VIDEO: First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Watch 'Gaston' From Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video
Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Firehouse / Steelheart
Arcada Theatre (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Midwest Magic Circus
Raue Center For The Arts (1/04-1/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
James M. Nederlander Theatre (8/01-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Mercury Theater Chicago (7/14-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mozart Requiem
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts (9/17-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hip Hop Nutcracker
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (1/06-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You