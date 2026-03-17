YOASOBI Returning to Lollapalooza Stage This Summer

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J-pop duo YOASOBI will return to Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer, taking place July 30 to August 2. This marks the second time the band has played the festival, following their debut in 2024. They will join Charli XCX, Tate McRae, Olivia Dean, Jennie and more on the star-studded lineup.

YOASOBI will also be playing their much-anticipated landmark Canadian show this summer at OSHEAGA in Montreal on July 31. The duo have performed at Coachella, as well as headlining New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall. They’ve also taken the stage in London at OVO Arena Wembley, in addition to Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI's first song, “Into The Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),” was released in November 2019, reaching #1 on numerous streaming charts in Japan and appearing on viral charts in several countries.

The song was #1 on the 2020 Billboard JAPAN Combined Song Chart and Streaming Song Chart, and in January 2023, the total plays surpassed 900 million streams, marking a first in Japan. YOASOBI gained international attention and reached #1 on the Spotify charts for the Japanese Artist Most Played Internationally in 2021. Their song “Monster (Kaibutsu)” was named one of the 10 Best Songs of 2021 by TIME.

YOASOBI’s TikTok LIVE performance achieved the highest ever viewership for a Japanese artist on the platform when it was streamed by more than 630k fans with simultaneous viewers surpassing 120k. Their first arena tour, “YOASOBI ARENA TOUR 2023 ‘Denkosekka’” consisted of fourteen shows in seven cities with a total of 130k attendees.

Their global smash hit song “Idol” was named the #1 Song of the Year in 2023 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart. It smashed a multitude of records, amassing 22 consecutive weeks in the #1 spot. The song also broke the record for the fastest single to reach 100 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.