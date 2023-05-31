YIPPIE FEST Returns In Person, Honoring The Spirit Of The Yippie Party In Chicago During The 3-Day Fest

YIPPIE FEST (Click Here) will return with its seventh annual “happening” of acts on stage for three days – August 4th to the 6th, 2023 – presenting theater, performance, and more LIVE and IN PERSON at PRIDE ARTS, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. YIPPIE FEST began in 2017 as an event inspired by the Abbie Hoffman Died for Our Sins Festival (1989-2016). YIPPIE FEST 2023 comes together for the 7th time, two of them virtually during COVID. 

With this announcement, the application for individual and group acts in theater, performance, and more is now available on the website. There is no fee to apply for the three-day fest. Accepted artists are given a weekend pass to see any other show. YippieFest is a great way to perform new, experimental, or old favorites while seeing other artist's creations.

Types of acts include: One act plays, Monologs, Storytelling, Dance, Sketch comedy, Improv, Burlesque, Acoustic music, Puppet shows, Clowning, Vaudeville, Variety acts, and more..

The website will also have a pre-sale of tickets for the festival, with early purchasers receiving the discount price on daily and weekend passes (will be $15 at the door for a day pass).. The founders of YIPPIE FEST are stoked to take on the SPIRIT LEGACY of the Yippie Party/Fest and bring back the celebration LIVE AND ON STAGE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE! YIPPIE!




