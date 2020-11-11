Writers Theatre to Celebrate the Holidays With TWO SCROOGES, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, TWO WAYS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

These two unique, complementary interpretations of A Christmas Carol epitomize WT’s mission of highlighting the word and the artist.

Writers Theatre has announced "Two Scrooges: A Christmas Carol, Two Ways," two unique productions of A Christmas Carol, including Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol, co-commissioned by Writers Theatre, and Michael Halberstam's one-man adaptation of the Dickens holiday classic.

These two unique, complementary interpretations of A Christmas Carol epitomize WT's mission of highlighting the word and the artist. With one highly text-based, recognizing WT tradition, and the other boldly visual by some of this generation's most innovative artists, "Two Scrooges" is the perfect holiday entertainment event for the whole family to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Season Subscriptions and Memberships, which include access to both productions and all Writers Theatre programming, are available by calling the Box Office at 847-242-6000 and online at writerstheatre.org. Single tickets are available starting November 16, 2020.

Two Scrooges: A Christmas Carol, Two Ways

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

adapted by and featuring Michael Halberstam, directed by Stanton Long

December 8-January 3, 2021

Artistic Director Michael Halberstam's acclaimed one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens' holiday ghost story, featuring Halberstam in his tour-de-force solo performance, masterfully recreates the greatest ghost story ever written. Not seen at Writers Theatre since its in-demand run in 2008, One-Man Christmas Carol will be directed by Stanton Long in collaboration with HMS Media (PBS Great Performances, numerous Broadway productions) to bring this streamed holiday tradition to your home.

Adam Veness is the scenic designer and Adam Friedland is the lighting designer for A Christmas Carol.

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol

Adapted by Manual Cinema from the original by Charles Dickens, co-commissioned by Writers Theatre

December 3-13, 2020

In this world premiere online event created for audiences of all ages, interdisciplinary performance collective Manual Cinema takes on Charles Dickens' holiday classic with a visually inventive adaptation made to broadcast live at every performance, directly to your home. An avowed holiday skeptic, Aunt Trudy has been recruited to channel her late husband Joes' famous Christmas cheer. From the isolation of her Chicago apartment, she reconstructs his annual Christmas Carol puppet show-over a Zoom call while the family celebrates Christmas Eve under the lockdown. But as Trudy becomes more absorbed in her own version of the story, the puppets take on a life of their own, and the family's call transforms into a stunning cinematic adaptation of Dickens' classic ghost story.

Each performance of Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol will be performed live in Manual Cinema's Chicago studio in a socially distanced manner, and live streamed to audiences at home. In signature Manual Cinema fashion, hundreds of paper puppets, miniatures, silhouettes and a live original score will come together to tell an imaginative reinvention of this cherished holiday story.

The artistic team for Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol includes: Lizi Breit (puppeteer) Sarah Fornace (puppeteer), Ben Kauffman (guitar, piano, lead vocals), N. LaQuis Harkin (Aunt Trudy, puppeteer), Julia Miller (puppeteer) and Kyle Vegter (cello, keys, vocals).

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol is written by the Manual Cinema Artistic Directors, including Drew Dir (Storyboards), Ben Kauffman, Kyle Vegter (Original Music and Sound Design), Drew Dir, with Lizi Breit (Puppet Design), Sarah Fornace, Julia Miller (Puppet Build Assistants), Julia Miller, Kyle Vegter (Set Design), Julia Miller (Costume Design), Mike Usrey (Technical Director and Sound Engineer), Shelby Sparkles (Stage Manager) and Ben Kauffman (Streaming and UX).

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol was made possible by the co-commissioning from Writers Theatre.

Schedule: A Christmas Carol, adapted by and featuring Michael Halberstam, directed by Stanton Long

On-demand Tuesday, December 8, 2020- Sunday, January 3, 2021

Manual Cinema's Christmas Carol available live, online performances:

Thursday, December 3 at 7pm

Friday, December 4 at 7pm

Saturday, December 5 at 7pm

Sunday, December 6 at 3pm

Wednesday, December 9 at 10am

Thursday, December 10 at 7pm

Saturday, December 12 at 7pm

Sunday, December 13 at 3pm

Tickets: Call the Box Office at 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org

"Two Scrooges: A Christmas Carol, Two Ways" is available to WT Classic Subscribers and Members at no additional charge.

Prices (per household):

"Two Scrooges" (both productions): $25-$100

Solo (1 viewer): $25;

Duo (2 viewers): $50

Trio (3 viewers): $75

Ensemble (4+ viewers): $100

For only one Christmas Carol: $15-$50

Solo (1 viewer): $15

Duo (2 viewers): $30

Trio (3 viewers): $45

Ensemble (4+ viewers): $50

All prices are subject to regular per-ticket fees.

Box Office: Call the WT Box Office at 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You