World Premiere Of New Halloween Comedy Opens At The Royal George Theatre

Who is the patron saint of werewolves? Which saint died and went to hell, then came back to life? Which two saints practiced black magic before switching to Catholicism? You'll learn the answers to these and more in the world premiere of Vicki Quade's newest comedy, Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins, & Games, opening October 4, just in time for the Halloween season, at the Royal George Theatre, Chicago.

The premise is that Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun, is here tonight to raise money while playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions, scary movies, condemned board games, haunted churches, the best candy, and the worst costumes. It's a crazy night of Halloween trivia, audience interaction, and the funniest costume contest you've ever seen.

Add to that a box of wacky prizes, some Halloween candy, fun bingo cards, and a lot of Catholic humor for a night of entertainment you'll never forget. And in this interactive bingo show, you'll actually play bingo. What could be more fun?! You'll be laughing so hard, you'll have to be careful watching your bingo cards!

Sharing the role of Mrs. O'Brien on stage will be the show's creator, Vicki Quade, along with veteran Chicago comedy actresses Kathleen Puls Andrade and Liz Cloud.

Holy Ghost Bingo is the next installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hits Bible Bingo, and also Christmas Bingo. She is also the co-creator of the long-running hit comedy, Late Nite Catechism.

"As the creator of Late Nite Catechism, Vicki Quade knows a thing or two about what makes a one-person show successful," says Pioneer Press, Chicago.

Holy Ghost Bingo will run for six weeks only throughout the Halloween season, starting Friday, October 4, through Sunday, November 10. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Ticket prices are $30, group rates available. For tickets, call the box office at 312-988-9000.