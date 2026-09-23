 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Winifred Haun & Dancers Will Perform HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN: Dances For These Times

The program pairs new works THE MIDDLE OF FOREVER and TRACES FROM BEFORE with a revival of the MacArthur Foundation Award-winning TRASHED.

By:
Winifred Haun & Dancers Will Perform HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN: Dances For These Times

Award-winning contemporary dance company Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) will present How the Light Gets In: dances for these times, October 24–25 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. The program brings together two world premieres and the return of the Company's acclaimed Trashed, creating an evening of powerful physicality, reflection, and connection.

In a moment when it can be difficult to distinguish what is visible from what is hidden, How the Light Gets In invites audiences to look beyond the surface and consider what dance can reveal about the world around us—and about ourselves.

“How the Light Gets In asks audiences and community members to look beyond what is immediately visible. Dance has the unique ability to illuminate hidden truths, connect our communities, and remind us of our shared humanity. Even in difficult times, dance helps us discover where the light gets in, and how we can move forward.” — Winifred Haun, Artistic Director

Two World Premieres

The Middle of Forever, choreographed by Artistic Director Winifred Haun, is a new work for eight dancers that explores the human desire to see what lies ahead. The choreography illuminates the space between seeing and not seeing, reflecting on what's true, even when the truth can't be found. Richly physical and quietly profound, the work asks audiences to consider what remains invisible—and what it takes to move ahead when everything is uncertain.

Chicago choreographer Regina Charly-Beth premieres Traces from Before, a group work that serves as both reflection and an urgent meditation on memory, inheritance, and collective responsibility. Rooted in African-derived movement principles, Traces from Before re-centers diasporic physical language as foundational knowledge rather than peripheral influence.

The Return of Trashed

The program also brings back Trashed, an audience favorite created by Winifred Haun and renowned Australian circus artist Emma Serjeant. The MacArthur Foundation Award-winning work combines athletic contemporary dance with circus-inspired movement to explore environmental responsibility, community action, and renewal.

Trashed returns with the full Company and Chicago circus artist Robert “Lion” Bershadsky. Its return gives longtime audiences the opportunity to experience a celebrated work anew while introducing a new generation of viewers to its inventive combination of dance, circus arts, and storytelling.

Together, the three works in How the Light Gets In create an evening that moves between the intimate and the expansive, asking audiences to consider what we see, what remains hidden, and how we find connection in uncertain times.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Ruth Page Center For The Arts
Upcoming Shows
How the Light Gets In: dances for these times
10/24 - 10/25/2026
FIRST DRAFT 2027: New Works by Chicago Area Dancemakers
3/6 - 3/7/2027
Recent Articles
Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre to Launch 2026-2027 Season at New Home
Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre to Launch 2026-2027 Season at New Home
7/27/2026

Local Shows
Fleetwood Max in Chicago Fleetwood Max
Raue Center For The Arts (10/03-10/03)
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift in Chicago Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Mean Girls in Chicago Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
Million Dollar Quartet in Chicago Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash in Chicago Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
The Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Chicago The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
Raue Center For The Arts (9/25-9/25)
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna in Chicago Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
Memphis The Musical in Chicago Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
Greenroom Improv in Chicago Greenroom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (11/14-11/14)
Bullets, Nickels, Dimes and Life in Chicago Bullets, Nickels, Dimes and Life
Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley (10/09-10/11)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets