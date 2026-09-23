Winifred Haun & Dancers Will Perform HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN: Dances For These Times

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Award-winning contemporary dance company Winifred Haun & Dancers (WH&D) will present How the Light Gets In: dances for these times, October 24–25 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. The program brings together two world premieres and the return of the Company's acclaimed Trashed, creating an evening of powerful physicality, reflection, and connection.

In a moment when it can be difficult to distinguish what is visible from what is hidden, How the Light Gets In invites audiences to look beyond the surface and consider what dance can reveal about the world around us—and about ourselves.

“How the Light Gets In asks audiences and community members to look beyond what is immediately visible. Dance has the unique ability to illuminate hidden truths, connect our communities, and remind us of our shared humanity. Even in difficult times, dance helps us discover where the light gets in, and how we can move forward.” — Winifred Haun, Artistic Director

Two World Premieres

The Middle of Forever, choreographed by Artistic Director Winifred Haun, is a new work for eight dancers that explores the human desire to see what lies ahead. The choreography illuminates the space between seeing and not seeing, reflecting on what's true, even when the truth can't be found. Richly physical and quietly profound, the work asks audiences to consider what remains invisible—and what it takes to move ahead when everything is uncertain.

Chicago choreographer Regina Charly-Beth premieres Traces from Before, a group work that serves as both reflection and an urgent meditation on memory, inheritance, and collective responsibility. Rooted in African-derived movement principles, Traces from Before re-centers diasporic physical language as foundational knowledge rather than peripheral influence.

The Return of Trashed

The program also brings back Trashed, an audience favorite created by Winifred Haun and renowned Australian circus artist Emma Serjeant. The MacArthur Foundation Award-winning work combines athletic contemporary dance with circus-inspired movement to explore environmental responsibility, community action, and renewal.

Trashed returns with the full Company and Chicago circus artist Robert “Lion” Bershadsky. Its return gives longtime audiences the opportunity to experience a celebrated work anew while introducing a new generation of viewers to its inventive combination of dance, circus arts, and storytelling.

Together, the three works in How the Light Gets In create an evening that moves between the intimate and the expansive, asking audiences to consider what we see, what remains hidden, and how we find connection in uncertain times.

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