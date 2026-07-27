Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre to Launch 2026-2027 Season at New Home

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Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre has announced its 2026 - 2027 season. In the coming year, CRDT will join the historic Ruth Page Center for the Arts as an in-resident company. The season will also include welcoming back Chicago dance icon Sherry Zunker for the first of a three-year residency, as well as featuring award-winning choreographer Omár Román de Jesús and broadening opportunities for a diverse pipeline of emerging choreographers even further - not only with its 2nd Annual Chicago Latinx/e Contemporary Movement Festival but also with the Inaugural New Voices Festival.

With resident choreographers Sherry Zunker and Omar Román de Jesús, CRDT will again create new dance and music work to inspire audiences across Chicagoland and beyond. The 2026-27 season includes free performances of The Heart of the Story, Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. as part of the City of Chicago's Night Out in the Parks; another free performance as part of Navy Pier's Chicago Live!, Saturday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.; the 2nd Annual Latinx/e Contemporary Movement Festival, Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 10:15 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; the launch of its New Voices Festival, Thursday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.; and the season culminates with the 2027 Spring Concert Series, April 29 - May 1.

In addition to a full season of dance performance, there will be a Season Kickoff Celebration, Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. to celebrate CRDT's new creative home and start the 2026-27 season with a celebration of dance and artistry.

“This season, we are taking even bolder steps to serve our community, celebrate the many voices that define our city and create meaningful opportunities for artists whose stories deserve to be seen and heard,” said Co-founder and Artistic Director of Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Wilfredo Rivera. “We are thrilled to welcome back Chicago dance icon Sherry Zunker for the beginning of a three-year artistic residency and to welcome award-winning choreographer Omar Román de Jesús, to create a new work examining how our personal and collective histories continue to shape who we become.”

Rivera continued, “And there's even more! We are incredibly proud to become a resident company at Chicago's historic Ruth Page Center for the Arts and to launch our New Voices Festival, which joins the 2nd Annual Chicago Latinx/e Contemporary Movement Festival as another much-needed new platform for emerging movement artists from diverse backgrounds.”

The 2026-2027 Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre season includes:

Night Out in the Parks: The Heart of the Story

Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

Galewood Park, 5729 W Bloomingdale Ave., Chicago

Friday, July 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Fuller (Melville) Park, 331 W 45th St., Chicago

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m.

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr., Chicago

Ticket Price: FREE

The Heart of the Story is a semi-interactive concert dance program featuring dance and music artists from Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre performing several pieces from the company's repertoire. Each performance will be customized based on the interests and identity of the community, tapping into Cerqua Rivera's rich repertoire to celebrate the complexity of the human experience. This company brings people together with choreography that highlights the dualities found within each of us–confidence and doubt, strength and vulnerability, grace and intensity. These energetic and interactive events will draw you in and fill your soul.

Season Kickoff Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago

Ticket Price: $25 - $55 (discounts available)

Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre's debut as a resident company at the historic Ruth Page Center for the Arts features this year's dancers, including a new class of CRDT II, performance of excerpts from and behind the scenes info about this year's new works and an announcement of the full season schedule. A rare opportunity to celebrate at our new creative home with Chicago artists in an intimate atmosphere.

Chicago Live!

Saturday, Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

Ticket Price: FREE

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre is proud to participate in the Midwest's largest free performing arts festival at Navy Pier again this year. The event welcomes more than 100 Chicago-grown performing groups in back-to-back performances across five stages on the Pier for thousands of enthusiastic fans.

2nd Annual Latinx/e Contemporary Movement Festival

Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. (festival concert) and Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10:15 a.m. (workshop) and 12 noon (panel discussion).

Dance Center of Columbia College, 1306 S Michigan Ave., Chicago

Concert Ticket Price: $10 - $30 (discounts available), Columbia students and staff are FREE

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre meets the need to platform and celebrate Latinx/e contemporary movement artists with the return of this groundbreaking festival. With returning and new artists as well as performance by its own company, CRDT will celebrate the vitality, talents and diversity of the Latinx/e community - inspiring pride, hope and joy. With this new once-a-year festival, CRDT brings Chicago into the national movement to lift up the fullness of the Latinx/e community and bring audiences an evening of timely and thrilling artistry.

This year the festival will also feature a dance workshop and panel discussion centering the Latinx/e dance community. All events open to the public. We are grateful to The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, the presenting sponsor.

Inaugural New Voices Festival

Thursday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., Chicago

Ticket Price: $30 (discounts available)

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre launches a SECOND festival to meet the Chicago community's needs for more paid opportunities for emerging artists to develop their work and for audiences to be inspired by the depth and diversity of Chicago's artistic community. A diverse pool of three artists will be selected through an open call to share their work with audiences in a preview and discussion format.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre 2027 Spring Concert Series

Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St., Chicago

Ticket Price: $30+ (discounts available)

The capstone of CRDT's season is the only opportunity all year to see the full company perform the year's new work in full production alongside repertoire favorites - a “powerful mix of dance and live music” (Columbia College Chicago). Don't miss this chance to join hometown “movers and shakers who dazzled audiences” (Chicago Tribune) for “hope and joy that resonates long after the curtain has closed.” (Buzz Center Stage).

The Spring Concert program is scheduled to include:

WORLD PREMIERE: “Torcer el Horizonte,” by Omar Román de Jesús (Princess Grace Award winner, Jacob's Pillow alum, Boca Tuya founder) and original music by Joe Cerqua (CRDT Cofounder, American Players Theatre). The piece will explore how collective memory is formed, transformed and preserved.

REVIVAL: “Between Us,” choreographed by Sherry Zunker (River North Dance Chicago, Bemoved) with original music and arrangements by Joe Cerqua. Sherry is reviving and reinterpreting this sultry piece that explores intimacy and our closest personal relationships in the first of her three-year residency with CRDT.

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