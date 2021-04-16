Winifred Haun & Dancers Presents FINDING THE LIGHT in May

Winifred Haun & Dancers will present an outdoor, in person, site specific dance event, *Finding the Light* on May 16. The event will be presented in and around the grounds surrounding Pleasant Home, an historic mansion maintained by the Park District of Oak Park. The event will feature works by Elysia Banks, Irene Hsiao, Amanda Milligan, Summer Smith, Vernon Gooden, Crystal Gurrola, Quint Lattimore, Jacinda Ratcliffe, Winifred Haun, and other artists from the Company.

Finding the Light will feature an excerpt from *Promise*, Ms. Haun's 2009 acclaimed work; *Lady*, a solo for a dancer and a dozen balloons, created and performed by Company Dancer and Assistant Choreographer Amanda Milligan, *Disquiet*, a solo choreographed by Elysia Banks for Banks Performance Project Company dancer, Natalie Dellutri; and a new solo created and performed by Irene Hsiao.

The audience will be split into groups of 20. Each audience group will visit five "stations" set up around Pleasant Home and Mills Park (the grounds surrounding Pleasant Home). At each station, there will be 1 to 4 dancers performing a work. The event will conclude with a group work presented in the center of the garden, with all audience members seated in a socially distanced fashion. Audience members and performers will wear masks at all times, and maintain a social distance of 8-10 feet from each other.

DETAILS:



Sunday, May 16 at 4:00pm

Finding the Light: Dance in the Pleasant Home Garden

Featuring work by: Elysia Banks, Irene Hsiao, Amanda Milligan, Jacinda

Ratcliffe, Vernon Gooden, Crystal Gurrola, Quint Lattimore, Summer

Smith, and Winifred Haun

Historic Pleasant Home

217 S. Home, Oak Park, IL

Tickets: $29, General admission / $24, Kids 6 to 18 (age 5 years and

under are complimentary)

Ticket link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-the-light-dance-at-pleasant-home-mills-park-tickets-151118644935