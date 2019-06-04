Williams Street Repertory Announces Casting For ALL SHOOK UP

Williams Street Repertory, McHenry County's growing professional theatre company, is excited to announce its upcoming production of "All Shook Up" at Raue Center For The Arts. This hit musical comedy inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley opens on June 28, 2019 and runs select dates through July 21, 2019.

"Come celebrate America this summer with a musical featuring the best music in the land!" says WSRep Founding Artistic Director Richard Kuranda.** "'All Shook Up' is perfect for all ages and groups and is a wonderful way to enjoy summer right here in Crystal Lake. Rain or shine, the music is always playing!"

"All Shook Up" is set in small-town America in the 1950s, as a guitar-slinging young man rides into town and changes everyone he meets. This hit jukebox musical is a modern take on Shakespeare's classic, "Twelfth Night," that features the songs of Elvis Presley like never before. Audiences will go crazy for this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical that will have them jumpin' out of their seats with hits like "Heartbreak Hotel," "Jailhouse Rock" and "Don't Be Cruel."

"'All Shook Up'" is a musical utilizing the Elvis Presley songbook. Elvis was an amazing performer filled with energy, vitality and that certain swagger. When casting, my team and I looked for performers who embody that energy and style with their approach to musical theater," says Director Mark R. Mahallak*.

WSRep assembled a cast including Teresa Arnold (Miss Sandra); Amelia Bell (Ensemble); Holly Bender (Ensemble); Joel Bennett (Ensemble); Austin Book (Dean); Tyler Callahan (Ensemble); Jonah Cochin (Dennis); Kelly Cunningham (Ensemble); Frank Gaughan (Sheriff Earl); Joseph Kuchey (Ensemble); Johnny Krug (Ensemble); Claire Latourette (Natalie Haller); Pierce Livingston (Ensemble); Tess Martinez (Ensemble); Steve McDonagh* (Jim Haller); Michael Metcalf (Chad); Chamaya Moody (Lorraine); Shaina Summerville (Ensemble); Sheri Warren (Mayor Matilda); Sarah Weinstein (Henrietta) and Sierra White* (Sylvia).

"We have a multi-racial, multi-generational cast of talented professionals who will wow the audience as they transport us back to the 1950s, with a story that rings true today and a score of everyone's favorite Elvis tunes," says Mahallak. "We have strong singers, dancers and actors ready to showcase their talents and energize Raue Center," he continues. "If I may be so bold, I'd say they have a little swagger all their own."

WSRep's production of "All Shook Up" opens on June 28, 2019 and runs select dates through July 21, 2019 at Raue Center. Tickets are $39.50 or $6 for students ages 18 and under. For more information, visit wsrep.org.





