William Street Repertory Returns to Raue Center in 2024

Raue Center has announced the return of the Williams Street Repertory (WSR), Raue Center’s in-house professional theatre company, as they prepare to mesmerize audiences once again with a captivating lineup of four exciting productions. This highly anticipated theatrical season returns after a long hiatus and improvements and promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.

The curtain rises on this thrilling season with the unveiling of the following productions:

Native Gardens: Explore the comical complexities of neighborly disputes as "Native Gardens" takes the stage. This witty and thought-provoking play by Karen Zacharias examines the joys and challenges of maintaining neighborly relations while questioning the boundaries that separate us. Prepare for laughter, introspection, and a delightful exploration of human connections. Directed by company member Michele Vazquez (ART, Bomber’s Moon).

Othello: Dive into Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, "Othello." Witness the interplay of jealousy, deception, and betrayal as this tragic tale unfolds on the WSR stage. With its gripping narrative and compelling characters, "Othello" promises to captivate audiences and showcase the enduring power of the Bard's works. Directed by Dr. John “Ray” Proctor. In September 2022 his essay Romeo and Juliet at an HBCU was published in the essay collection Romeo and Juliet, Adaptation, and the Arts: ‘Cut Him Out in Little Stars’ (The Arden Shakespeare).

Act of God: Get ready for a divine comedy like no other with "Act of God." In this witty and irreverent production, the Almighty takes center stage to deliver a hilarious and unfiltered conversation about life, the universe, and everything in between. Prepare for a side-splitting exploration of existence that will leave you laughing and pondering life's biggest questions. Directed by Pat Henderson.

Bandstand: Experience the high energy and heartwarming spirit of "Bandstand." Set in the aftermath of World War II, this Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of veterans striving to find their place in a changing world. Through music, camaraderie, and the power of the human spirit, "Bandstand" celebrates the healing journey of these veterans and delivers a symphony of emotions while celebrating the swing, jitterbug, and bebop music that made a generation. Directed by Daniel Ellis (The Elephant Man).

To celebrate the return of the William Street Repertory, Raue Center is excited to offer a special opportunity to secure seats at their Cider Fest. Special box office hours will be available during Downtown Crystal Lake's Johnny Appleseed Festival on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Members receive 37% off up to four tickets, and the general public receives 20% off two tickets per show.

Tickets start at $39.50* ($27.65* for RaueNOW Members)

The special in-person pre-sale event on September 30th at the box office is your chance to reserve your tickets before anyone else. Following the pre-sale, Raue Center members will enjoy exclusive access to ticket reservations until October 9. The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting October 10.

For more information, ticket details, and updates on the upcoming productions, visit rauecenter.org