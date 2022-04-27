Water People Theater Returns To Live Performances With LORCA, LIVING THE EXPERIENCE, May 25 and June 1

Water People Theater, celebrating 20 years of creating theater, returns to live performances with LORCA, Living the Experience, conceived and directed by Artistic Director Iraida Tapias, a performance combining text and music written and composed by Federico García Lorca, Wednesday, May 25 and Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. at Instituto Cervantes, 31 W Ohio St. Tickets are $25 - $35 and are on sale now at WaterPeople.org.

LORCA, Living the Experience is a theatrical show with the protagonists of Federico García Lorca works including "The Prodigious Woman of the Shoemaker," "Doña Rosita the Spinster," "Blood Wedding", "The House of Bernarda Alba," "Yerma" and "Mariana Pineda". Through video mapping, the poet and his characters become immersed in the flamenco atmosphere with music written and composed by Lorca via heel tapping, piano, guitar and voice. With these female voices, the music and the experience, Lorca speaks to the audience of free will, profound pain, passionate love, imprisoned blood, the absence of hope and ultimately revealing the profound meaning of freedom.

Iraida Tapias is a director, playwright, producer and artistic director of Water People Theater. During her more than 49-years career in theater, she focused on producing and directing plays of Spanish American authors, especially Venezuelan. Tapias has written seven plays, produced over 20 theatrical performances and writes and produces for film and television. She has received the National Artist Award, Venezuela, "Best Director;" Premio Municipal de Cine, Venezuela, "Scriptwriter" and La Habana Film Festival Award, "Best Producer."

Water People Theater is a non-profit Latino bilingual organization dedicated to the development of performing arts and theater. Its mission is to attract new and diverse talents to create high-quality theater that inspires a very diverse audience to seek change and contribute decidedly to equity, justice, respect and integrating all cultures.

The name, Water People, comes from the Venezuelan indigenous group, Yekuana. It signifies people on the river who open roads in the water.

Water People Theater believes in the power of theater to bring people together to inspire action, encourage understanding and facilitate harmony among diverse communities.

