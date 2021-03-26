Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Theater Redevelopment Could Allow Patrons to Return After First Phase

The plan proposes an ADA-compliant dressing room, unisex bathroom and green room backstage, reconfigured lobby, and improved heating and ventilation.

Mar. 26, 2021  
Preliminary Phase One plans for the redevelopment of the Washington Theater could the theater back to a functional state, Herald-Whig reports.

Todd Moore, president of Architechnics Inc. provided as overview of these architectural plans to the Washington Theater Commission, stating that the plans would allow for patrons to enjoy events in the space once more.

Improvements would include the addition of an ADA-compliant dressing room, unisex bathroom and green room backstage, a reconfigured lobby with a concession area, as well as improved heating and ventilation.

The balcony of the theater is not included in the first phase because of its condition. A structural investigation of the balcony must be conducted before any work could be done.

Additional phases of the renovation would focus on painting and decorative projects.

Brian Heinze, president of the Washington Theater Commission, says he hopes to see a preliminary plan by the commission's next meeting.

"Once we have that hammered out, the real work begins," Heinze said.

Read more on Herald-Whig.


