'War Of The Worlds' Director To Guest On Radio's ON RADIO'S IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

Presented via live stream through November 21.

On Friday, October 23, 2020, theater director Corey Bradberry will be the guest on radio's It's Showtime with Rikki Lee. Bradberry is the director and co-writer of Theatre in the Dark's original audio play War of the Worlds, being presented live streaming over the Internet through November 21.

Based on the classic H.G. Wells novel of the same name and influenced by the legendary 1938 radio adaptation by Orson Wells, Theatre in the Dark's production of War of the Worlds provides a fresh take on a well-loved story.

Bradberry is a graduate of the Second City Advanced Directing program, holds an MFA in Directing (Theatre) from University of Southern Mississippi, and has trained with the Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre. He is a Kennedy Center National Directing Fellow and one of the founding producers of Theatre in the Dark.

For the interview, Bradberry will delve into the creative process behind creating Theatre in the Dark's original adaptation of War of the Worlds. As the name of the theatre company suggests, War of the Worlds is meant to be enjoyed in the dark. Listeners are encouraged to darken their homes and embrace the play with their imaginations.

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee is a popular weekly radio program that offers a glimpse into the world of entertainment, including stage, film, and television. Hosted by Rikki Lee Travolta, the program airs every Friday at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. Those outside the broadcast area can live stream the show at www.HuntleyRadio.com. Past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

In addition to being a radio personality, Travolta was the first celebrity guest star in the Tony n' Tina's Wedding environmental theater hit, boosting ticket sales in Chicago and then branching out to revive ticket sales for productions around the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. He can currently be seen in the feature The Lurker opposite Scout Taylor-Compton and can next be seen in director Ryan Ohm's film Vampirus.

War of the Worlds is presented live over the Internet Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM and Sundays at 7 PM. To purchase tickets and for additional details on War of the Worlds and Theatre in the Dark, visit www.TheatreInTheDark.com.

