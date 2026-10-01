WEWOMEN PLAY FESTIVAL to Present Six New Works at Artemisia Theatre
The festival will showcase staged readings of new works by Brandy Victoria, Lauren M. Gunderson, Samantha Hurley, Sonja Lynn Mata, Zeyy Fawaz, and Elenna Stauffer.
By: Rachel Stone
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Presented by Click for Tickets
Artemisia Theatre will present its 2026 WeWomen Play Festival November 16–18 at Bramble Arts Loft in Chicago.
This year's festival features six new works by playwrights Brandy Victoria, Lauren M. Gunderson, Samantha Hurley, Sonja Lynn Mata, Zeyy Fawaz, and Elenna Stauffer, presented as staged readings over three nights.
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