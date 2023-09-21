WBEZ Chicago and Radiolab Present MIXTAPES TO THE MOON: HOW THE CASSETTE CHANGED THE WORLD, September 30

Mixtapes to the Moon: how the cassette changed the world comes to Oak Park's Unity Temple this September.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

This fall WBEZ Chicago and Radiolab will present Click Here, an immersive live audio and storytelling event experience. WBEZ will host two shows on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Oak Park's historic Unity Temple; Attendees can choose between an early program at 5 p.m. or late program at 8 p.m.

During both events, Radiolab's Simon Adler will explore how the cassette tape changed “how we see ourselves and the world around us.” The audience will become part of a unique audio experiment as Adler takes them on a journey about the pairing of the cassette tape and the Walkman - the original recordable, rewritable, compact, mobile device that long predated podcasts and smartphones for bringing people intimate listening experiences.

The 75-minute program begins with a self-guided tour of Unity Temple, followed by a live storytelling event that blends Radiolab's signature style with immersive audio. In order to participate, attendees will need to bring their own smartphone and headphones; instructions will be provided. Seating is general admission and walking is required to participate in the event. 

Mixtapes to the Moon: how the cassette changed the world

  • Saturday, Sept. 30 in two shows Click Here or Click Here at Unity Temple, located at 875 Lake Street, Oak Park, Ill., 60301

  • Tickets are $40; seating is general admission

  • Event details, ticket links and other events from WBEZ are available at Click Here

Other WBEZ events coming this fall include Click Here on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Studebaker Theatre; Click Here on Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Athenaeum Theatre; and Click Here on Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Vic Theatre. For more about WBEZ's live events, visit Click Here

WBEZ is home to local and national news programming as well as a growing portfolio of popular podcasts. WBEZ serves the community with fact-based, objective news and information, and its award-winning journalists ask tough questions, dig deep for answers and expose truths that spark change and foster understanding. WBEZ is supported by nearly 86,000 members, hundreds of corporate sponsors and major donors. In 2022, WBEZ received more than 20 awards for its journalism, including two prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Awards.




