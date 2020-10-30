WBEZ 91.5 FM and Vocalo 91.1 FM To Air A CHRISTMAS CAROL Audio Play This December

Directed by Jessica Thebus and starring Larry Yando in his 13th year as Ebenezer Scrooge.

As the holiday season approaches in Chicago amid a global pandemic, Goodman Theatre is partnering with public media stations WBEZ 91.5 FM and Vocalo 91.1 FM to bring its iconic Chicago tradition to Chicagoland homes this year.

WBEZ and Vocalo will broadcast Goodman Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play in two special airings on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Directed by Jessica Thebus and starring Larry Yando in his 13th year as Ebenezer Scrooge, the Goodman's 43rd annual production of Charles Dickens' classic has been recreated especially for audio consumption-voiced by an all-Chicago cast of 19 and featuring the show's signature soundscape.

The audio production will broadcast on WBEZ 91.5 FM and Vocalo 91.1 FM over the Christmas holiday-Thursday, December 24 at 3pm and Friday, December 25 at 11am-on both stations. The production streams FREE December 1 - 31, 2020 on GoodmanTheatre.org (streaming details TBA). Bank of America is the Major Corporate Sponsor of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play.

"We are very happy to establish this collaboration with WBEZ and Vocalo and expand our effort to bring our production of A Christmas Carol-An Audio Play to as many individuals and families' homes as possible during this holiday season," said Goodman Theatre Executive Director Roche Schulfer. "We hope that during this very difficult time it will provide audiences with a measure of joy, delight and warmth."

"Radio has long been called the 'Theater of the Mind' for the way in which listening sparks our imaginations and immerses us in stories," said Matt Moog, interim CEO for WBEZ and Vocalo. "We're delighted to partner with Goodman Theatre so that we can bring this audio version of their revered holiday production to the homes, ears and hearts of all Chicagoans during this pandemic year."

Nearly two million people have experienced Goodman Theatre's A Christmas Carol, "one of Chicago's treasured Christmas traditions" (Theatermania), now in its 43rd year. This holiday season, audiences experience its perennial delight anew with a FREE audio streaming version. Beloved voices and the Goodman's signature soundscape bring to vivid life Charles Dickens' heartwarming, uplifting classic. Miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge's sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. One Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.

WBEZ, Chicago's NPR news station, serves the community with fact-based, objective news and information. WBEZ's award-winning journalists ask tough questions, dig deep for answers and expose truths that spark change and foster understanding. Vocalo, Chicago's urban alternative music station on 91.1 FM and vocalo.org, connects younger listeners to each other and to the creatives and changemakers who shape Chicago through music, art and culture. In addition to its local and national news coverage, WBEZ Chicago is home to a growing portfolio of popular podcasts, including the "Making" series of Making Beyoncé, Making Obama and Making Oprah; an investigative podcast series, Motive; 16 Shots: A podcast about the fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald; Nerdette; and Curious City. WBEZ Chicago has a legacy of innovation as the birthplace of nationally acclaimed programs such as This American Life and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and the ground-breaking podcast, Serial.

