WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Now Playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre
The national tour is now playing its Chicago engagement through July 5.
Water for Elephants is now playing a limited engagement at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through July 5, 2026.
The tour is led by Illinois native Zachary Keller (Jacob), alongside Helen Krushinski (Marlena), Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Connor Sullivan (August), Javier Garcia (Camel), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Chris Marth (Wade), and Tyler West (Walter).
Additional ensemble includes Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Meghane Poulet, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker, and Yemie Woo.
After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.
Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons , recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).
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