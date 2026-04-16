Tickets to WATER FOR ELEPHANTS National Tour in Chicago on Sale This Week

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Individual tickets for the North American Tour of Water for Elephants will go on sale Friday, April 17. The Broadway musical will make its Chicago premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited engagement June 23—July 5, 2026. Individual tickets range from $30.00 to $130.00, with a limited number of premium seats available. See below for additional ticket information and the performance schedule.

The tour will be led by Chicagoland native, born and raised in Lake Zurich, Zachary Keller (Jacob), Helen Krushinski (Marlena), Robert Tully (Mr. Jankowski), Connor Sullivan (August), Javier Garcia (Camel), Ruby Gibbs (Barbara), Chris Marth (Wade), and Tyler West (Walter).

Additional ensemble includes Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Meghane Poulet, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker, and Yemie Woo.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Water for Elephants is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The Broadway musical has a book by four-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), with tour direction by Ryan Emmons , recreating the original direction by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).