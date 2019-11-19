Voices In Harmony Returns to Raue Center For The Arts This December

An uplifting holiday tradition returns to Raue Center For The Arts this December! The community and Voices in Harmony will join their voices together with a sing-along performance of Handel's great masterwork, "Messiah" at 4 p.m. on December 15, 2019!



"Tradition is important to us at Raue Center and one of our most popular traditions is Voices in Harmony's 'Sing-Along Messiah,'" says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "This is always a wonderful show that warms the heart and puts you in a seasonal mood. Don't miss this year's performance!"



Handel's great masterwork will be presented with a 25-piece orchestra, excellent soloists and projections of beautiful calligraphy by Timothy Botts. Featured soloists include Clarissa Reis (soprano), A.J. Wester (Mezzo-soprano), Wolf Hillbo (Lyric Tenor) and Richard Ziebarth (Bass-Baritone). The McHenry County College chorus will supplement the onstage choir.

"Sing-Along Messiah" began as a joint venture between the Crystal Lake Community Choir (now known as Voices in Harmony, founded by Steve Szalaj) and McHenry County College. The first performance was held on December 13, 1997 in the MCC Conference Center. "Sing-Along Messiah" has since become a staple of Raue Center's holiday programming and is among the most beautiful and meaningful holiday traditions in McHenry County.

General admission tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Senior and student tickets are $15 and may be purchased via the Box Office.



Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. For additional information, visit rauecenter.org,facebook.com/RaueCenter and twitter.com/RaueCenter.

