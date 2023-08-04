Video: Watch 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Catch the magical performance at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

An all new clip has been released from Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s 2023 production of Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. Watch as Lumiere (Christopher Kale Jones) and the other enchanted inhabitants of the Beast's castle welcome Belle (Audrey Hare) with "Be Our Guest".

Watch the video below!

Performances run through August 20.

The musical features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton, directed and choreographed by Amber Mak.

The beloved fairytale recounts the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If those lessons aren’t learned soon, the Beast and his household will be doomed for all eternity.





RELATED STORIES - Chicago

