Video: Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera

The bright colors of Cinderella's fanciful production and music are sure to bring cheer to Chicago's winter season. 

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Watch as in this joyful Act Two aria, the kind-hearted Angelina (mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in her U.S. operatic debut) chooses love and forgiveness over sadness and revenge. Rossini's CINDERELLA is onstage at Lyric, now through February 10. 

Rossini's popular retelling of the beloved Cinderella story, on stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago from January 21 to February 10, 2024, adds a few fabulous operatic twists to the traditional fairy tale. Audiences of all ages will delight in this clever romantic comedy that is presented in legendary director and designer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle's lushly extravagant and candy-colored production.

Cinderella's cast is led by two fresh faces who are renowned in Europe for their portrayals of the opera's iconic leading roles: Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in her U.S. operatic debut as the princess-in-waiting and Jack Swanson as the prince-in-disguise. They are joined by beloved veterans Alessandro Corbelli, fresh off his role in Lyric's side-splitting The Daughter of the Regiment and celebrating the 50th anniversary of his professional debut, and Joshua Hopkins, who returns to Lyric for his sixth role with the company.

Conductor Yi-Chen Lin, a favorite collaborator of Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola, makes her Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Rossini's lively and playful score.

The bright colors of Cinderella's fanciful production and music are sure to bring cheer to Chicago's winter season. 

Performance dates for Cinderella are January 21 matinee, 26, 30, February 1 matinee, 4 matinee, 7 matinee, and February 10, 2024. All performances take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Audio description, a guided touch tour of the set, and SoundShirts are available at the January 21 matinee performance. For more information, visit lyricopera.org/accessibility.

Cinderella is performed in Italian, with easy-to-follow English titles projected above the stage.

For tickets and information, call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/cinderella







RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Video: First Look at Stevens, Peck and Sibblies Drurys ILLINOISE Photo
Video: First Look at Stevens, Peck and Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE

Get a first look at footage of Sufjan Stevens, Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury's Illinoise!

2
Video: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Video: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare's production of ILLINOISE, which begins performances January 28th through February 18th, 2024.

3
Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre Photo
Photos: Get An Adavnced Look At BILLY ELLIOT At Paramount Theatre

Paramount Theatre rings in 2024 with an inspired new production of this popular coming-of-age tale, set to the music of Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall, directed by Trent Stork. See advance photos of the cast!

4
Legendary Choreographer Fatima Robinson Comes To Chicago For Red Clay Dance Companys LA FE Photo
Legendary Choreographer Fatima Robinson Comes To Chicago For Red Clay Dance Company's LA FEMME DANCE FESTIVAL

Continuing its 15th Season, Red Clay Dance Company has announced the return of its La Femme Dance Festival, March 14-16, 2024, featuring a special opening reception and dance masterclass with legendary three-time Emmy-nominated hip-hop and pop music choreographer Fatima Robinson.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterVideo: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Video: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyVideo: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & MoreInterview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & More
Video: Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three WordsVideo: Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words

Videos

Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera Video
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
First Look at Stevens, Peck and Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE Video
First Look at Stevens, Peck and Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Come From Away in Chicago Come From Away
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Mullova Plays Bach
Harris Theater for Music and Dance (1/29-1/29)
Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton in Chicago Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton
Raue Center For The Arts (1/27-1/27)
GreenRoom Improv in Chicago GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise) in Chicago Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
The Addams Family Young@Part in Chicago The Addams Family Young@Part
The Center for Performing Arts (1/16-4/30)
Harris Theater Presents Music to Accompany a Departure in Chicago Harris Theater Presents Music to Accompany a Departure
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (2/09-2/09)
Mullova Plays Bach: Music of the Baroque in Chicago Mullova Plays Bach: Music of the Baroque
Harris Theater for Music and Dance in Millennium Park (1/29-1/29)
Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago Teatro ZinZanni
Teatro ZinZanni (10/05-2/29)
Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach in Chicago Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach
The Marriott Theatre (2/16-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You