Video: Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera

The bright colors of Cinderella's fanciful production and music are sure to bring cheer to Chicago's winter season.
POPULAR
Watch as in this joyful Act Two aria, the kind-hearted Angelina (mezzo-soprano Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in her U.S. operatic debut) chooses love and forgiveness over sadness and revenge. Rossini's CINDERELLA is onstage at Lyric, now through February 10.
Rossini's popular retelling of the beloved Cinderella story, on stage at Lyric Opera of Chicago from January 21 to February 10, 2024, adds a few fabulous operatic twists to the traditional fairy tale. Audiences of all ages will delight in this clever romantic comedy that is presented in legendary director and designer Jean-Pierre Ponnelle's lushly extravagant and candy-colored production.
Cinderella's cast is led by two fresh faces who are renowned in Europe for their portrayals of the opera's iconic leading roles: Vasilisa Berzhanskaya in her U.S. operatic debut as the princess-in-waiting and Jack Swanson as the prince-in-disguise. They are joined by beloved veterans Alessandro Corbelli, fresh off his role in Lyric's side-splitting The Daughter of the Regiment and celebrating the 50th anniversary of his professional debut, and Joshua Hopkins, who returns to Lyric for his sixth role with the company.
Conductor Yi-Chen Lin, a favorite collaborator of Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola, makes her Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra in interpreting Rossini's lively and playful score.
Performance dates for Cinderella are January 21 matinee, 26, 30, February 1 matinee, 4 matinee, 7 matinee, and February 10, 2024. All performances take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive, Chicago.
Audio description, a guided touch tour of the set, and SoundShirts are available at the January 21 matinee performance. For more information, visit lyricopera.org/accessibility.
Cinderella is performed in Italian, with easy-to-follow English titles projected above the stage.
For tickets and information, call 312.827.5600 or go to lyricopera.org/cinderella
