COME FROM AWAY is Coming to the Marriott Theatre in August

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Marriott Theatre will present Come From Away. Previews begin August 26, with an opening on September 2, and running through October 18. Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Catch Me If You Can), choreographed by Katie Spelman (Broadway: The Notebook; Marriott Theatre: The Music Man), with music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. Come From Away tells the true story of the tiny town that took in 7,000 strangers, and the week that changed them all — a moving, funny, and deeply human reminder of how ordinary people can truly be extraordinary when they choose kindness in the face of crisis.



When U.S. airspace was abruptly closed on September 11, 2001, thirty-eight planes were diverted to the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. What began as an unexpected disruption quickly became an extraordinary display of generosity as the residents of Gander welcomed stranded travelers from around the world with open hearts, open homes, and unwavering compassion. Based on actual events, Come From Away tells the inspiring story of a community that came together during a moment of global uncertainty, reminding us of the profound power of empathy, friendship, and hope. Filled with a soaring folk-inspired score and unforgettable characters, this celebrated musical is a moving testament to the best of humanity.



Come From Away stars Justin Albinder as “Oz & Others,” Sarah Bockel as “Bonnie & Others,” Matt Crowle as “Nick & Others,” Devin DeSantis as “Kevin T. & Others,” Denise Devlin as “Beulah & Others,” Alex Goodrich as “Claude & Others,” Sharriese Hamilton as “Hannah & Others,” Madison Kauffman as “Janice & Others,” Heidi Kettenring as “Diane & Others,” Michael Earvin Martin as “Bob & Others,” Jonathan Shaboo as “Kevin J. & Others,” and Lexie Dorsett Sharp as “Beverley & Others,” with understudies Tafadzwa Diener, Jodi Gage, Darian Goulding, Mary Heyl, Makenzy Jenkins, and Tommy Thurston.



The artistic team features Associate Director Sunnie Eraso, Associate Choreographer Kim Hudman, Assistant Director Shea Frimmer, Scenic Designer Scott Penner, Costume Designer Jessica Pabst, Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Props Designer Jamie Auer, Conductor Celia Villacres, Dramaturg Deborah Blumenthal, Dialect Coach Sammi Grant, Stage Manager Casie Morell, and Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer.



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