Video: Laura Alcalá Baker on A HOME WHAT HOWLS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

On stage February 7th through March 2nd, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

Watch as Director Laura Alcalá Baker takes us into the world of a home what howls (or the house what was ravine), a fantastical Steppenwolf for Young Adults world premiere. 

The cast includes ensemble member Tim Hopper (Downstate, Chicago, New York & London) with Charín Álvarez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, ¡Bernarda!), Leslie Sophia Pérez (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter), Isabel Quintero (La Osa Menor) and Eddie Torres (Downstate, Chicago, New York & London).

A coyote howling. A home in disarray. A young woman alone. In Matthew Paul Olmos' world premiere, Soledad Vargas is in the city, fighting for her family's right to live on their land.

When hope starts to dwindle, how far will she go, and what will she be forced to leave behind? A modern myth drawn from the real-life struggles of displaced communities around the globe, a home what howls is a lyrically-rendered quest of youth activism standing against forces of injustice.







