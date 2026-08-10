BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA to Return in Remount at A Red Orchid Theatre

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A Red Orchid Theatre has announced a remount of its critically-acclaimed, father-daughter drama Birds of North America, returning for a limited engagement September 10 – October 4, 2026 at 1531 N. Wells St. in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood. Written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald*, the remount will feature the full original cast and creative team.

Reprising their original roles in Birds of North America are Ensemble Member John Judd* with Cassidy Slaughter-Mason. Understudies include Sahar Dika and Guy Wicke.

Birds of North America recently received seven 2026 Equity Jeff Award nominations including Best Play, Best Director (Kirsten Fitzgerald), Best Performer in a Principal Role (John Judd and Cassidy Slaughter Mason), Best Scenic Design (Morgan Laszlo) and Best Sound Design and Best Original Music in a Play (Ethan Korvne).

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

The production team includes Morgan Laszlo (Scenic Designer), Ben Argenta Kress (Costume Designer), Seojung Jang (Lighting Designer), Ethan Korvne (Composer & Sound Designer), Spencer Diaz Tootle (Props Designer and Set Dressing), Jojo Brown (Dramaturg), Amy Carpenter (Assistant Director), Kyle Stoffers (Casting Director), Kira Nutter (Production Manager), Tom Daniel (Technical Director), Alivia Arizaga (Stage Manager) and Faith Locke (Assistant Stage Manager).

Subscribers for A Red Orchid's 2026/27 Season may add Birds of North America to their package at a discounted rate. Season subscriptions are currently on sale at aredorchidtheatre.org/season-34. Single tickets are now on sale at aredorchidtheatre.org or by calling (312) 943-8722. The press opening is Thursday September 10, 2026 at 7 pm.

*Denotes A Red Orchid Theatre Ensemble Member

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