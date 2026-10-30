Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Get a Look at ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Adirondack Chair Circle is now playing in Steppenwolf's in-the-round Ensemble Theater.
Get a look at Steppenwolf Theatre Company's world premiere production of Adirondack Chair Circle! Written by Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker and directed by Pam MacKinnon, the new comedy takes audiences into a suburban backyard where friendships, politics and a controversial school library debate collide. Watch the video!
Featuring Steppenwolf ensemble member Caroline Neff alongside David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo and Sadieh Rifai, Adirondack Chair Circle is now playing in Steppenwolf's in-the-round Ensemble Theater.
The play follows a group of suburban mothers who, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, organize to challenge their local school board over controversial books available in their children's school library. But as their campaign to ban the books unfolds, disagreements emerge within their seemingly close-knit circle.
Through its examination of friendship, censorship and social hypocrisy, Walker's new comedy explores the contradictions between the causes people champion and the company they keep.
For tickets and additional information, visit steppenwolf.org/adirondack.
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