Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Katrina Lenk and More in ADIRONDACK CHAIR CIRCLE at Steppenwolf Theatre
The Adirondack Chair Circle cast also features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 51st Season with the world premiere of Chicago playwright Stephanie Alison Walker's satire Adirondack Chair Circle, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, playing October 22 - December 6, 2026 in Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater. The Adirondack Chair Circle cast features Caroline Neff, David Darrow, Katrina Lenk, Wendy Mateo, and Sadieh Rifai. See photos!
About the Production:
A gaggle of suburban moms, armed with pickleball paddles and hard kombucha, are ready to take on the school board in the fight of their lives: attempting to ban the controversial books available to their kids in the school library. But is this trusted inner circle all on the same page? A piercing world premiere from a Chicago playwright, Stephanie Alison Walker's Adirondack Chair Circle exposes the hilarious hypocrisy of the causes we claim and the company we keep. And has a damn good time doing it.
The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Barbara Samuels (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design and Original Music), Nicholas Hussong (Projection Design), Steph Paul (Choreographer), Kate DeVore (Vocal Coach), Bryar Barborka (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Produciton Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Kathleen Barrett (Assistant Stage Manager).
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
David Darrow with (back, l to r) Sadieh Rifai and Katrina Lenk
ieh Rifai, Katrina Lenk and Wendy Mateo
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