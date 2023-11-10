Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Video: Get a First Look at Citadel Theatre's SHE LOVES ME

Citadel Theatre's production of SHE LOVES ME opens on November 17 at 7:30 pm

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Hannah Louise Fernandes (Amalia Balash) and Kaitlin Feely (Ilona Ritter) sing "I Don't Know His Name" from She Loves Me SHE LOVES ME, with songs by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and book by Joe Masteroff of CABARET, premiered on Broadway in 1963 and has been revived on Broadway twice since then. It follows the story of two quarrelling co-workers in a Budapest perfumery. Unaware that they are anonymous pen pals, they have fallen in love with each other through their letters. Will they share their truths and find love in time for Christmas? The musical is based on a Hungarian play that was also adapted into the films THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER, IN THE GOOD OLD SUMMERTIME, and YOU'VE GOT MAIL. Matthew Silar, director of Citadel's 2022 LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, returns to Citadel to helm this holiday musical. SHE LOVES ME will open on November 17, 2023 (following previews on November 15 and 16) and play through December 17, 2023. Single tickets are now on sale at www.citadeltheatre.org.

See footage below!



Silar is thrilled with cast's impressive credits at the Chicago area's Equity-affiliated musical theaters.  Leading his cast as the anonymous pen pals are Hannah Louise Fernandes as Amalia Balash and Travis Ascione as Georg Nowack. Fernandes appeared as Cinderella in Paramount Theatre's INTO THE WOODS earlier this year. Ascione played Picasso in Citadel's PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE and since then has appeared in key roles with the Texas Shakespeare Festival and the touring company Shakespeare and Co.
 
The brash and egotistical shop salesman Steven Kodaly will be played by Jeffrey Charles, who earlier this year appeared in I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at Glenview's Oil Lamp Theatre. Kodaly's secret paramour Ilona Ritter will be played by Kaitlin Feely, coming straight from her role as Holly in THE WEDDING SINGER with Chicago's Surging Films and Theatrics. The gruff owner of the perfumery, Mr. Maraczek, will be performed by Geoff Isaac, last seen at Citadel in LIGHT UP THE SKY.  Darian Goulding of Paramount's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS and INTO THE WOODS has been cast as the sympathetic co-worker Ladislav Sipos. Brody Tyner, who played Friedrich in THE SOUND OF MUSIC this past year at both the Paramount and the Marriott Theatres, will appear as the naïve and eager assistant Arpad Laszlo. Also in the cast are Laura Brennan, Jake Busse, Jill Iverson, Abbey Loria, Trey Mendlik, Natalie Stahl, and Adam Thatcher.
 

Leading the creative and production team for SHE LOVES ME, in addition to Silar as stage director, are Music Director David Zizic and Choreographer Amanda Schmidt. The design team includes Jeff Award-winner Eric Luchen (Set Designer), Danielle Reinhardt (Costume Designer), Jodi Williams (Lighting Designer), Kurt Ottinger (Sound Designer), Nicholas Bartleson (Properties Designer), and Courtney Abbott (Intimacy Director). Rounding out the production team are Jason Clark (Master Carpenter), Alex Trinh (Sound Board Operator), Erin Galvin (Run Crew). Jessica Greenhoe is Stage Manager, and Scott Phelps and Ellen Phelps are Production Managers. Set design for She Loves Me by Jeff Award-winning designer Eric Luchen. Danielle Reinhardt's costume designs for She Loves Me. Citadel Theatre is in residence in the West Campus of the Lake Forest School District at 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. Further information and ticketing is available on the company's website at www.citadeltheatre.org or by phone at 847-735-8554, ext. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Review: BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre?

2
Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens At Marriott Theatre Photo
Photos: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Opens At Marriott Theatre

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway mega-hit, which has thrilled audience+s with the inspiring true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, closes out Marriott Theatre’s 2023 Season. Go inside the opening night festivities!

3
Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents Anniversary HOlIDAY RHYTHMS This December Photo
﻿Chicago Human Rhythm Project Presents Anniversary HOlIDAY RHYTHMS This December

﻿Chicago Human Rhythm Project  to present 35th Anniversary presentation of Holiday Rhythms. Get full details.

4
Red Theater Presents Chicago Premiere Of CAVEMAN PLAY By Savannah Reich Photo
Red Theater Presents Chicago Premiere Of CAVEMAN PLAY By Savannah Reich

Red Theater will open its 23/24 season with Savannah Reich's Caveman Play, directed by co-Artistic Director Clare Brennan, running December 1 - 30, 2023 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Assassins in Chicago Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)Tracker
"Are You Smarter Than Your 8th Grade Nun?"
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/17-11/19)
The Exonerated in Chicago The Exonerated
The Center for Performing Arts (4/04-4/07)
Heartache Tonight in Chicago Heartache Tonight
Raue Center For The Arts (11/25-11/25)
Sons of Serendip in Chicago Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour in Chicago Dennis Watkins' The Magic Parlour
The Magic Parlour (10/02-12/30)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
Grace Lutheran Church (12/14-12/14)
Beetlejuice in Chicago Beetlejuice
Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You