Video: Get An Extended Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at Marriott Theatre

Get an extended look at Mariott Theatre's production of In The Heights, now on stage through March 17, 2024. Watch highlights from the production including When You're Home, Paciencia Y Fe, 96,000 and more.

The cast features Joseph Morales as Usnavi Paola V. Hernández as Vanessa, Addie Morales as Nina, Yasir Muhammad as Benny, and Crissy Guerrero as Abuela.

The production is directed by by James Vásquez, choreographed by William Carlos Angulo, with music direction by by Ryan T. Nelson.

The 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda! IN THE HEIGHTS tells the story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music.

It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.