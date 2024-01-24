Video: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get a first look at Chicago Shakespeare's production of ILLINOISE, which begins performances January 28th through February 18th, 2024.

Now, one of today’s most in-demand directors and choreographers, Tony Award winner Justin Peck (New York City Ballet, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), embraces the album in an ecstatic pageant of storytelling, theater, dance, and music, with a narrative crafted with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Grammy and Oscar-nominated Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed album enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and wildly inventive portrayal of our state’s people and places.

The virtuosic cast and a live band lead audiences on a journey through our state—from campfire stories to the edges of the cosmos.

www.chicagoshakes.com/illinoise




