Video: First Look at TIGER STYLE! at the Writers Theatre

Performances run through October 30th in Glencoe.

Oct. 18, 2022  

All new video footage has been released for Tiger Style!, now playing at Writers Theatre through October 30th in Glencoe.

Squabbling siblings Albert and Jennifer Chen reached the pinnacle of academic achievement when they were kids. But as adults, they can't seem to get things right: he's just been passed up for promotion and she's been dumped by her less-than-ideal boyfriend. To fix the sorry states of their lives, they turn to the one thing they know they can blame: their parents. Or America. Or maybe China? It's someone else's fault, that's for sure.

Award-winning playwright Mike Lew (Teenage Dick) pens this hilarious comedy about Chinese American heritage and belonging that will leave you howling with laughter. Travelling the globe from California to Shenzen, Tiger Style! uproariously tackles the immigrant experience, cultural stereotypes and what it really means to feel successful-and at home.

Cast: Aurora Adachi-Winter (Jennifer), Rammel Chan (Dad/Tzi/Chuan/Melvin/General Tso), Garrett Lutz (Russ/Reggie/Customs Guy), Deanna Myers (Mom/Therapist/Cousin Chen/Matchmaker), and Christopher Thomas Pow (Albert). Understudies are Adam Benjamin, Chad Bay, Peter Sipla and Harmony Zhang.

Creative Team: Lauren M. Nichols (Scenic Designer), Christine Pascual (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Forrest Gregor (Sound Designer), and Michellen N. Huang (Cultural Consultant). The assistant director is Michaela Parangalan, the assistant stage manager is Olivia Sullam, and the stage manager is Katie Klemme.

Dates:

First performance: September 29, 2022

Press opening: Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:30pm

Closing performance: October 30, 2022




