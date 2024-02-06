Video: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago Premiere of FLOOD

Performances run through March 9, 2024 at Theatre Wit.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Video: First Look at Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago Premiere of FLOOD

All new video clips have been released from Shattered Globe Theatre's Chicago premiere of Flood. Check out the video below!

Batten down the hatches for Flood, Shattered Globe Theatre’s new comedy for the end of the world, in a Chicago premiere, running through March 9, 2024, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago. Press opening is Sunday, January 28 at 3 p.m. 

Flood marks the Chicago debut of playwright Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, in a production directed by Kenneth Prestininzi. Shattered Globe’s production is theatre of the absurd, charting the relationship between two parents and their adult children for a comedic dive into the murky waters of love, companionship, gender and generational divides. 

Imagine a nice, if dated, 19th floor hi-rise apartment. All Edith wants is to sit and have tea with her husband, Darren. “It’s not too much to ask, is it?” Maybe when he’s done building his masterpiece. Meanwhile, the kids don’t call enough, and when they do, they seem full of accusations. And outside their apartment? The waters are rising. And rising. And rising. 

The cast for Flood features Shattered Globe Ensemble Member Linda Reiteras Edith, H.B. Ward as Darren, with Carl Collins and Sarah Patin as their adult children, Darren Junior and Edith Junior, both unlike their parents in so many ways.

Shattered Globe’s creative team is Mashuq Mushtaq Deen (playwright), Kenneth Prestininzi (director), Lauren Nichols (set designer), Yvonne Miranda(costume designer), Jared Gooding (lighting designer), Danny Rockett (sound designer), Smooch Medina (projection designer), Jamie Auer (props designer), Tina Jach (production stage manager) and Becca Smith (production manager). Understudies (at press time) are Robert Koon and Rich Adrian Lazatin. 






