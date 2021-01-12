Victory Gardens Theater Announces NEW PLAYS FOR A NEW YEAR, An Evening of New 10-Minute Plays

Victory Gardens Theater has announced New Plays for a New Year, a one-night-only online reading of new ten-minute plays on February 12, 2021 from 7pm to 8pm Central. Featured artists include playwrights McKenzie Chinn, Preston Choi, and York Walker, with directors Brian Balcom, Lili-Anne Brown, and Devon de Mayo.

The one-night-only streaming event on February 12, 2021, at 7pm Central is free, but reservations are required at https://victorygardens.org/event/new-plays-for-a-new-year-festival/. Registrants will receive an email with details on how to access the Zoom stream. Capacity is limited to the first 300 RSVPs.

What do you need to say to the world right now? Three playwrights took this question, and used it as inspiration for brand-new, ten-minute plays. Join Victory Gardens Theater for a one-night-only performance of their work at New Plays for a New Year. This festival pairs acclaimed directors with a playwright of their choosing, leading to innovative collaborations between some of the most exciting artists working today.

Acting Managing Director Roxanna Conner says of the festival, "While our stages are dark, it felt essential to find a way to continue Victory Gardens' mission of highlighting diverse voices, by commissioning new work that reflects our world. We are thrilled to see what comes out of these artistic partnerships, and what theatrical work the past year has inspired."

Details: New Plays for a New Year

Casting is yet to be announced.

"Cassandra" by McKenzie Chinn, directed by Lili-Anne Brown

" C U" by Preston Choi, directed by Brian Balcom

"Holcomb & Hart" by York Walker, directed by Devon de Mayo

Date: February 12, 2021

Time: 7-8pm Central

Format: Presented online via Zoom

Tickets: Free with advance registration at

https://victorygardens.org/event/new-plays-for-a-new-year-festival/