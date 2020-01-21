Vanessa Carlton, Raheem DeVaughn and More Are Coming to City Winery

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, has announced Grammy-nominated pop artist Vanessa Carlton, R&B chart topper Raheem DeVaughn, Chicago-born jazz sensation Ann Hampton Callaway, and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, January 24 at noon. Tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.



All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.



Bobby V

Wednesday, March 25

$38/$45/$48/$55

Bobby V is a singer, songwriter, and actor. He has charted three number one albums on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart since 2006. V's first major single, "Slow Down" produced by Grammy Award winners Tim & Bob, charted number one on Billboard's U.S. Top R&B Chart and peaked at number 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The single was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. His second single, "Anonymous," was produced and featured a guest appearance from Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland. His most recent project, Electrik, debuted on the Billboard Magazine R&B Album Chart at number seven. Electrik includes a collaboration with Snoop Dogg on the album's first single "Lil' Bit."



The Dave Hollis Book Tour

Wednesday, April 1

$38 reserved seating, includes a copy of the book

Dave Hollis's upcoming book Get Out Of Your Own Way: A Skeptic's Guide to Growth and Fulfillment hits bookshelves everywhere on March 10 and to celebrate, Hollis is touring the US regaling tales of how one former personal development skeptic became a spokesperson for self-growth. His journey began with a raw and honest mid-life look-in-the-mirror that spurred a life-changing personal development journey. The Dave Hollis Book Tour is a comedic and insightful take on a traditional book tour.

A limited number of meet and greet tickets are available for $30.



Vanessa Carlton - Love Is An Art Tour with special guest Jenny O.

Sunday-Monday, April 5-6

$28/$32/$35/$38 + 24 Gold Circle tier for $45

Vanessa Carlton exploded onto the pop scene with the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated album Be Not Nobody in 2002. "Always building up, falling apart. Love is an art," sings Carlton on the title track of her sixth album, Love Is An Art. Like the record itself, the song is a meditation on the eternal seesaw that is human connection: the push, the pull, the balance, the bottoming out. Carlton analyzes from all angles the constantly evolving nature of love, expectations and compassion. Produced by Dave Fridmann (MGMT, Flaming Lips), Love Is An Art finds Carlton reckoning with toxic relationships (the confessional "Miner's Canary"), eternal partnership ("Companion Star") and the children who fill the world with love and grace while politicians fill their pockets (the passionate "Die, Dinosaur," written after the shootings in Parkland, Florida). And true to Carlton's skill as both a lyricist and an instrumentalist, the arrangements on Love Is An Art tell these tales as vibrantly as the words themselves.



Jenny O. is a musician living and working in Los Angeles, California. Her latest album, Peace & Information, was released in 2017. Previous releases include Automechanic, Work, and Home.



Raheem DeVaughn

Wednesday-Thursday, April 10-11; 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

$45/$48/$55/$58

Raheem DeVaughn has proven that post-millennial R&B artists can be traditional and progressive at once and achieve commercial longevity without concessions to pop radio. The singer, songwriter, and producer paid his dues in Washington, D.C.'s music scene. A few years after he was showcased on DJ Jazzy Jeff's The Magnificent, he debuted on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart with "Guess Who Loves You More" (2005). Parent album The Love Experience, DeVaughn's first, began a streak of artistically adventurous, Top Ten R&B/hip-hop full-lengths. Among his subsequent achievements are Grammy nominations for the songs "Woman" (2007) and "Customer" (2008), both off the number five Billboard 200 hit Love Behind the Melody, as well as a Best R&B Album nomination for LP three, The Love & War MasterPeace (2010). DeVaughn has transitioned out of the major-label system while maintaining his affinity for sprawling, loosely conceptual full-lengths. These releases include A Place Called Love Land (2013), Love Sex Passion (2015), Decade of a Love King (2018), and The Love Reunion (2019).



Ann Hampton Callaway and the Urban Knights

Thursday, April 23

$28/$32/$35/$38

One of the greatest jazz voices of our time, Chicago native Ann Hampton Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing!, and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny, her singing style blends jazz and traditional pop, making her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs as well as in the recording studio, on television and in film. Callaway wrote songs featured on Barbra Streisand's CDs and is the only composer to have collaborated with the late composer and songwriter Cole Porter.



The Urban Knights are an all-star jazz, R&B and funk band that consists of Chicago's finest musicians - Grammy nominated guitarist Henry Johnson who has toured the world with Hank Crawford, Freddie Hubbard, Jimmy Smith, Sonny Stitt, Stanley Turrentine, Joe Williams, and Nancy Wilson. Drummer Charles Heath who has played with Donald Byrd and McCoy Tyner. Bassist Joshua Ramos who has played with Philip Bailey, Marquis Hill and Willie Pickens and Keyboardist Tim Gant who has toured with George Howard, Art Porter, Will Downing, Rick Braun and En Vogue. The Urban Knights have also been Ramsey Lewis' backing band for the last ten years and are featured on his new record Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights VII.



Paul Thorn

Wednesday, May 13

$28/$32/$35/$38

Paul Thorn has created an innovative and impressive career, pleasing crowds with his muscular brand of roots music - bluesy, rocking and thoroughly Southern American, yet also speaking universal truths. He's appeared on major television shows such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien and Jimmy Kimmel Live, been the subject of numerous National Public Radio (NPR) features and charted multiple times on the Billboard Top 100 and Americana Radio Charts. Raised in Tupelo, Mississippi, among those who nurtured the young Elvis generations before, Thorn has rambled down back roads and jumped out of airplanes, worked for years in a furniture factory, battled four-time world champion boxer Roberto Duran on national television, signed with and been dropped by a major label, performed on stages with Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Sting, and John Prine among many others, and made some of the most emotionally restless yet fully accessible music of our time. In 2018, Thorn released an album titled Don't Let the Devil Ride, which he describes as "the culmination of my whole life in music, coming back to my roots." It marks his first time recording gospel music - featuring guests such as The Blind Boys of Alabama, the McCrary Sisters, and Preservation Hall Horns - and his creation of a body of strikingly original songs that address the foibles of human relationships without necessarily favoring the sacred over the profane.



Journeyman - A Tribute to Eric Clapton - Layla 50th Anniversary Tour

Friday, June 26

$22/$25/$28/$32

At age 17, Shaun Hague was named "The Best Young Blues Guitarist" by The House of Blues and by 21, the young guitarist was playing guitar for blues phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd. His career has also seen him sharing the stage with Amos Lee, John Waite, Terra Naomi, performing on Jay Leno and sitting in with John Fogerty. In honor of his biggest musical influence, Eric Clapton, Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman - A Tribute to Eric Clapton. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Darius Peterson (drums) and Laura Lopardo (backing vocals). Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton's career from Bluesbreakers to From The Cradle.



City Winery also announces Chastity Brown will open for Adam Weiner on February 16.



Benjamin Jaffe will open for Jack Broadbent on March 9.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 24 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile™ program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier™, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.









