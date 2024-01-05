VIDEO: Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Artistic Director Susan V. Booth talks about directing The Penelopiad, an unexpected remix of Homer’s "The Odyssey," told by the celebrated and subversive author Margaret Atwood ("The Handmaid’s Tale").

The iconic Margaret Atwood offers a daring revision of Homer's Odyssey by giving voice to Penelope. Condemned to spend eternity in Hades, Penelope recounts her life's story and the murder of her twelve handmaidens by her vengeful husband Odysseus.

Atwood's acerbic wit brings one of history's most powerful myths to the contemporary imagination. The Toronto premiere of The Penelopiad is helmed by award-winning director Kelly Thornton, Artistic Director of Nightwood Theatre, Canada's national women's theatre company. Photo by Tanja-Tiziana

The production runs March 2nd through March 31st, 2024



