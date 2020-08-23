Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Porchlight Music Theatre Hosts the Final Night of PorchlightPalooza, Featuring Joel Grey

The event will feature performances inspired by Grey, and a conversation with Bill Kurtis and Joel Grey himself!

Aug. 23, 2020  

The final night of PorchlightPalooza takes place tonight, August 23, beginning at 7:30pm.

Tonight's event will feature all-new performances inspired by Broadway legend and ICON Award recipient Joel Grey's incredible career. The evening will also feature an intimate conversation with Bill Kurtis and Joel Grey himself!

Be sure to tune in below:

Donate today at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/Palooza.


