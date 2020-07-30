VIDEO: Northern Illinois University's Theatre and Dance Students Host BLACK ART MATTERS Open Mic Night

NIU SoTD's Student Advisory Committee hosted its first Black Art Matters open mic night on July 10, to celebrate and lift the voices of Black artists in their community.

"We want to use our platform not only to help Black voices to be heard in our theatre community, but to hopefully influence other theatre companies and schools to do the same," the video's caption reads.

Watch the full video below!

The Student Advisory Committee has gotten permission from all artists shown to feature their content on the channel. All the videos, poetry, songs, images, and graphics used in the video belong to their respective owners and the Student Advisory Committee and this channel does not claim any right over them.

