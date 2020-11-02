VIDEO: Get a First Look at SoloChicago Theatre's HELLO KITTY MUST DIE

HELLO KITTY MUST DIE is a darkly comedic transgressive solo play, a manifesto of Asian feminism, JOY LUCK CLUB meets DEXTER, Ali Wong meets AMERICAN PSYCHO.

A brand new video offering a look into SoloChicago Theatre's next production HELLO KITTY MUST DIE made its debut today on YouTube.

Watch below!

In "HELLO KITTY MUST DIE 10 Questions," the show's star Ann Hu reveals her passion for this contemporary dark new play which, in her own words, "embraces everything I have ever wanted to say about being Asian American and female in this country."

In HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Fiona Yu, a 30-year-old Chinese American lawyer, appears to be just another Hello Kitty stereotype. She says, "I hate Hello Kitty. She's just clawless, fangless, voiceless, with that placid, blank expression topped by a pink bow." To buck her family's marriage pressure, Fiona sets out to take her own virginity and by chance reunites with her long lost childhood friend, Sean, who has reinvented himself as a respected plastic surgeon, and oh yeah also kills people. Fi and Sean reconnect and go on a series of platonic dates that always seem to result in dead bodies. Fi embarks on a darkly twisted journey of self-discovery and creates her own version of the American Dream, eliminating anyone and anything that stands in her way. HELLO KITTY MUST DIE is a darkly comedic transgressive solo play, a manifesto of Asian feminism, JOY LUCK CLUB meets DEXTER, Ali Wong meets AMERICAN PSYCHO.

HELLO KITTY MUST DIE is based on the cult novel by Angela S. Choi. The stage adaptation is written by Kurt Johns and Gail Rastorfer and is directed by Kurt Johns. Ann Hu performed the play in a developmental reading last year in Manhattan, presented by Davenport Theatricals. Following two additional readings in Los Angeles, HELLO KITTY MUST DIE was selected for inclusion at the prestigious Road Theatre Annual Summer Playwrights Festival, the largest staged reading festival in the nation.

The world premiere of this uniquely bold new play was delayed due to the national pandemic but, as writer/director Kurt Johns states, "Now, with the pandemic limiting and closing down indoor gatherings, solo performance is a safer way back into the theater." The venue and dates for the world premiere of HELLO KITTY MUST DIE will be announced soon.

SoloChicago is the city's only Equity company committed to the development and production of world-class one-person plays and musicals that explore unheard voices and give audiences an unusually intimate human interaction at the theater. Their inaugural production, CHURCHILL was created and performed by SoloChicago's founder, Ronald Keaton. CHURCHILL, under the direction of Artistic Director Kurt Johns, played at Chicago's Greenhouse Theatre Center for 12 weeks after multiple extensions and sold-out houses. The Off-Broadway limited run quickly followed in 2015 at New World Stages and was extended for an additional 16 weeks after receiving unanimous rave reviews from the New York critics. SoloChicago's hit production (following CHURCHILL) of THE UNFORTUNATES is now available for streaming through vimeo.com/ondemand/theunfortunates.

For more information, visit HelloKittyMustDie.com.

